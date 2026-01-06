D’Art Transforms Mi Arcus with Purpose-Driven Retail Branding

Mi Arcus Mi Arcus Mi Arcus Mi Arcus Mi Arcus

D’Art reimagined Mi Arcus stores with streamlined navigation, organized categories, & child-friendly spaces, turning stressful shopping into a warm experience.

Our goal was to transform Mi Arcus into a space where clarity meets emotion, creating a retail experience that genuinely supports parents and excites children.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

DELHI, INDIA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mi Arcus, a prominent Indian name in the baby and kids’ product segment, has collaborated with D’Art Private Limited, an integrated retail branding and marketing agency, to undertake a comprehensive retail transformation initiative. The project was focused at revolutionizing the brand’s in-store experience through an end to end redesign project that aimed at simplifying decision making for parents, enhancing emotional engagement, and strengthening its overall identity. This transformation project highlights a major achievement in how baby care retail environments can serve both parents and kids without compromising on clarity and comfort.In this rapidly evolving world of retail environments, baby care shopping continues to present unique challenges. Due to the presence of long aisles, overwhelming product assortments, and unclear navigation, what’s supposed to be a joyful experience often converts into a stressful one. Mi Arcus was determined to rewrite this narrative. And by collaborating with D’Art, the brand made an effort to establish a space that reassures parents, delights children, and communicates its ethos built on comfort, trust, and thoughtful design.When Mi Arcus first approached D’Art, the baby care brand was managing more than 4,000 SKUs, which clearly is an enormous number for any retail space. However, this was not the real challenge. Instead, it was the lack of structure. In the existing stores, products were not grouped in a meaningful manner, age categories did not follow a clear logic, and it was really tough for customers to find even the basic items without staff assistance. Due to this, parents felt overwhelmed instead of supported. Also, the kids showed very little interest in the store environment. No doubt, the shopping experience was functional, but it was not warm, intuitive, or engaging at all.During early retail audits , D’Art uncovered deeper issues that were quietly but significantly hurting the brand’s overall performance. Some products were placed too high, making it tough for children to access and interact with them. Pathways were tight and stroller unfriendly. Mirrors were placed in a non-strategic manner, which further led to the development of visually dead zones. Minimal signage and lack of child friendliness were other issues that resulted in a space that relied on products alone to do the emotional work.‘Mi Arcus definitely had a very strong purpose. What they needed was a retail space that could express itself independently,’ said Rashid Saifi, the brand and experience strategist at D’Art Private Limited. ‘And for this retail transformation project, our goal was to bring clarity and warmth and add an emotional depth to the journey,’ he further added.The solution required more than a fresh layout or retail branding. Instead, it demanded a strategic redesign that revolved around customer behavior and thoughtful product management. Considering this, the retail agency focused on simplifying every step on the journey while enriching the entire experience.The first major shift in this redesign project was to establish a smarter categorization system. To avoid letting parents navigate aisles filled with scattered SKUs, the retail agency grouped products into clear families and supported this with detailed planograms. All the related items were placed together that allowed parents to see complete baby care solutions instead of isolated products. This did not just reduce confusion but naturally encouraged customers to pair complementary items, further making the entire browsing process faster, easier, and far more intuitive.Navigation was another critical aspect of the retail transformation. D’Art introduced wider pathways that were stroller friendly and adjusted mirror placements in order to improve overall visibility and reduce disorientation. The agency also identified and redesigned the hidden bottlenecks and established a smoother flow that allowed customers to freely move without hesitation. All these initiatives resulted in shifting the store from feeling crowded to feeling open, welcoming, and thoughtfully arranged.In order to make the retail space more reassuring and enjoyable, D’Art also introduced child engagement zones: playful areas with interactive walls and child-friendly mirrors. This kept children engaged and comfortable and allowed parents to explore more freely. The redesigned Mi Arcus space by D'Art was a blend of emotional storytelling and practical demonstration that made the brand’s offerings feel more personal and real.All these changes had an impactful and immediate impact. Interested customers could now explore the store in a more confident manner, as they did not have to depend on staff for every choice. Products were now placed in an organized and accessible manner. And because children enjoyed engaging with spaces that were specially designed for them, parents were also able to experience a calmer and more comfortable shopping environment. The improved store design focused on storytelling and showcased Mi Arcus’ commitment to thoughtful, child friendly retail.Mi Arcus’ retail transformation project highlights a new standard for the baby care market. Modern parents now expect clarity and comfort from a brand. And on the other hand, kids look for playfulness and interaction. The fresh store design and strategic execution by D’Art met both the expectations by solving operational challenges and shaping a space that is driven by purpose.For the retail agency, this project does not just represent a design achievement. Instead, it is a proof that when retail spaces are built on empathy, insight, and precision, they can positively reshape customer behavior and create deeper brand connections. The baby care brand now stands as a retail destination led by experience, one that goes way beyond product display and delivers trust, warmth, and meaningful engagement.

Mi Arcus Retail Transformation - Store Design And Execution by D’Art Design

