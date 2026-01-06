The Ultimate Family-Friendly Destination in 2026

Family enjoying a delicious meal together at The Phuket Eatery Family enjoying a spacious guest room with tropical balcony views Bird’s-eye view of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort Fun Pool at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort – perfect for splashing, sliding, and relaxing together. Make a Splash with Family Fun at the Fun Pool – where laughter, slides, and water play create unforgettable moments for all ages.

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort, where unforgettable memories are made for guests of all ages. Just steps from the world-famous Patong Beach.

PHUKET, PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planning a family vacation in 2026? Look no further than Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort , where unforgettable memories are made for guests of all ages. Perfectly located just steps from the world-famous Patong Beach, this green rush resort combines modern comfort, convenience, and exceptional family-friendly amenities, making it the ideal choice for parents and kids alike.Why Families Love Courtyard Patong At Courtyard Patong, we understand that family vacations should be stress-free and full of joy. That’s why we’ve created an environment where every member of the family feels at home:• Kids Club Adventures: Our dedicated Kids Club offers supervised activities, arts and crafts, and interactive games designed to keep young guests entertained and engaged.• Splash & Play Pools: Dive into family fun at our Fun Pool featuring exciting water slides and playful fountains, while parents unwind by the serene adult pool or enjoy refreshing cocktails at the poolside bar.• Family-Friendly Dining: From international favorites to authentic Thai dishes, our 9 restaurants and bars cater to all tastes—including vegetarian and kid-friendly options.• Spacious Rooms & Suites: Designed with families in mind, our accommodations feature modern amenities, comfortable bedding, and options for connecting rooms.• Convenient Location: Steps away from Patong Beach and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment, ensuring easy access for family outings.Plan the perfect family getaway in the heart of Patong with our Kids Eat Free Package , designed to make your holiday even more enjoyable.Package Includes:• Kids eat free (under 12 yrs.) from the kids’ menu. Max. 2 kids accompanied by paying adults.• Daily breakfast for 2 adults• Daily 3-course lunch or dinner and 1 soft drink from a selected menu at any resort outlet (excluding room service and takeaway).• Daily 1 drink per adult• Additional 3rd person charge: THB 1,400 net per night (includes breakfast and extra bed only). To avail Kids Eat Free benefits for the 3rd person, an additional THB 1,500 net per night is payable upon check-in. Benefit includes daily 3-course lunch or dinner and 1 soft drink from selected menu (excluding room service and takeaway).Book Your 2026 Family GetawayWhether you’re planning a short break or an extended holiday, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers everything you need for a perfect family vacation. Book now and enjoy exclusive family packages, early-bird discounts, and Marriott Bonvoy member benefits.For reservations and more information, visit:

Experience Patong’s oasis at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

