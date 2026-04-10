Deep Dive at Merlin Beach: Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Partners with WildAid Thailand to Protect Hidden Underwater Gem

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach — a premier beachfront resort in Phuket with private beach access and tropical pools. A wide variety of fish were observed, most notably Parrotfish (Scaridae), which play a vital role in maintaining reef health by controlling algae growth the reef is in great shape, officially assessed as being in "moderate to good" condition, and is buzzing with a rich variety of marine life Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach and WildAid Thailand are actively contributing to the global “30x30” mission The area boasts a healthy foundational ecosystem

PHUKET, THAILAND, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just beyond the sun-kissed shores of Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach lies a thriving underwater world. In a dedicated effort to champion marine conservation and environmental sustainability, the resort recently welcomed the team from the WildAid Thailand Marine Conservation Project.On March 8–9, 2026, marine experts headed into the blue to explore and document the incredible biodiversity of the Merlin Beach reef.Using the specialized "Photo Belt Transect" method, the team recorded vital baseline data on the marine ecosystem. This research is a crucial step in proposing the shoreline as a Locally Managed Marine Area (LMMA)—a protected ecological sanctuary managed by the community, for the community.A Thriving, Healthy Reef The survey revealed fantastic news beneath the waves: the reef is in great shape, officially assessed as being in "moderate to good" condition and is buzzing with a rich variety of marine life:• Corals: The area boasts a healthy foundational ecosystem, dominated by Hump coral (Porites sp.). Other significant species supporting the reef include Staghorn coral (Acropora sp.), Pore coral (Montipora sp.) and Lobbed brain coral (Lobophyllia sp.).• Fish: A wide variety of fish were observed, most notably Parrotfish (Scaridae), which play a vital role in maintaining reef health by controlling algae growth. Dominant species include the Swarthy Parrotfish (Scarus niger), Quoy’s Parrotfish (Scarus quoyi) and Singapore Parrotfish (Scarus prasiognathos). The reef is also home to Butterflyfish, Wrasses and Groupers.• Invertebrates: The seabed is kept healthy by a diverse range of invertebrates, led by Sea Cucumbers (Holothuroidea), which are crucial for decomposing organic matter and natural nutrient cycling. The Lolly Sea Cucumber (Holothuria atra) and Black Sea Cucumber (Holothuria leucospilota) are highly prevalent, actively turning over sediment to maintain a balanced benthic ecosystem. Divers also recorded sightings of Giant clams and colorful Sea slugs (Nudibranchs).A Long-Term Commitment to the Planet This assessment is not just a one-time visit. The WildAid Thailand team and the resort will continue to monitor the biodiversity and health of the reef every quarter.By protecting the vibrant waters of Merlin Beach and pushing to establish an LMMA, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach and WildAid Thailand are actively contributing to the global “30x30” mission—the vital international environmental goal to protect and conserve at least 30% of our planet’s land and ocean by the year 2030.Experience Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy This ongoing research and dedication to the ocean are core pillars of our commitment to sustainable tourism. We invite our guests to be part of the solution through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, a program designed to offer meaningful travel experiences that create a positive impact on local communities and the environment.Whether you are passionate about ocean conservation, learning about local ecosystems, or simply want to ensure your holiday supports the planet, you can explore purposeful activities during your stay. Discover more about our eco-friendly initiatives and how you can connect with nature by visiting our Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy page ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a family friendly resort set on a stunning, secluded stretch of Tri Trang Beach. Surrounded by forested mountains and lush tropical gardens, this Phuket spa resort is home to a vibrant house reef and offers stylish, contemporary accommodations.With 414 guest rooms, the resort caters to every type of traveler—from family adventures and romantic escapes to MICE events and weddings. Guests can enjoy a refreshing oasis with three distinctive swimming pools, alongside a fun filled Kids’ Splash Zone designed especially for younger guests. Each pool offers a unique atmosphere—whether sipping cocktails at the lively pool with a swim up bar or unwinding in serene settings with private whirlpools.The resort also features modern fitness facilities, a dedicated Kids’ Club, and The Spa for ultimate relaxation. Culinary experiences are a highlight, with 10 restaurants and bars offering a diverse range of cuisines and settings to suit every taste. Complemented by engaging activity programs for guests of all ages, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is an ideal destination for memorable stays in Phuket.

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