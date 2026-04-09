Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach Introduces ‘Sonkei’ A Zero-Waste Cocktail Connecting Thai & Japanese Cultures

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach — a premier beachfront resort in Phuket with private beach access and tropical pools. Sonkei - the 2026 APEC Marriott International Sustainable Rising Star Sonkei—which means "respect" in Japanese—was inspired by the quiet beauty of Thai and Japanese traditions Kanpai - Izakaya inspired Japanese restaurant

PHUKET, THAILAND, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 & 𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗔𝗣𝗘𝗖 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿! Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is proud to launch "Sonkei," a specially crafted new signature drink that celebrates the deep connection between Thailand and Japan. Built on shared values of respect, living in the moment, and zero-waste, Sonkei is available all season. While it was created for the resort's Japanese restaurant, Kanpai, guests can order and enjoy Sonkei at any restaurant or bar at the resort.A Bridge Between Cultures Created by passionate bartender Toto, Sonkei—which means "respect" in Japanese—was inspired by the quiet beauty of Thai and Japanese traditions. Seeing how the Japanese bow and the Thai wai both show deep respect, Toto wanted to make a drink that honors people in the exact same way. For Toto, respect is something you practice every day—whether he is caring for natural ingredients or serving a guest.Making Magic with Zero Waste At Kanpai, respect starts with the ingredients. The team believes that nothing should be thrown away. Sonkei turns simple, leftover items into wonderful flavors. The drink includes:• Saved scraps: Cucumber pieces left over from making sushi.• Local & garden fresh: Locally sourced Phuket pineapples, mixed with lime peels and kaffir lime leaves picked fresh from the resort's own garden.• Natural flavors: A traditional technique is used to slowly draw out the rich, natural sweet oils from the fruits and leaves.• Japanese quality: These bright flavors are perfectly mixed with premium Ki No Bi from Kyoto.Respect Beyond the Glass The caring idea behind Sonkei goes beyond the drink and helps protect the environment. Making sure nothing goes to waste, the kitchen team takes the leftover pineapple fruit from making the drink, mixes it with rice, and bakes it into a crispy cracker to eat with the cocktail.In both Thailand and Japan, rice is much more than just food—it is life. It brings families, communities, and cultures together in a shared feeling of respect.A Toast to the Future Sonkei is a meeting place for cultures, a shining example of saving the planet, and a true show of respect for nature, tradition, and our guests. It is a toast to history and to the future we are building together.Sonkei… Respect in every sip. Respect in every bite. Respect in every moment.________________________________________Special Offer: Stay, Spend, Savor — A Refined Family Escape by the SeaWith our Stay, Spend, Savor offer, begin each day with daily breakfast, then enjoy added rewards as your family dines, unwinds, or indulges in spa experiences. From shared beach days and poolside afternoons to memorable family dinners, this limited-time offer is thoughtfully designed to balance play, comfort, and relaxation for all ages.Offer Highlights:• Rewarding Credits: Receive THB 1,000 in resort credit for every THB 3,500 spent on dining or spa treatments, with up to THB 2,000 credit per stay—allowing everyone to enjoy the stay in their own way.• Fun for All Ages: Younger guests can delight in the Kids’ Club and splash happily at the Kids’ Splash Zone, while adults relax by the pool, enjoy ocean-view dining, or retreat to The Spa.• Book & Stay Period: Now – 30 September 2026• Promo Code: E6770A graceful seaside escape with family-friendly luxuries and exceptional value—perfect for enjoying Phuket together. [ BOOK NOW !]_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a family friendly resort set on a stunning, secluded stretch of Tri Trang Beach. Surrounded by forested mountains and lush tropical gardens, this Phuket spa resort is home to a vibrant house reef and offers stylish, contemporary accommodations.With 414 guest rooms, the resort caters to every type of traveler—from family adventures and romantic escapes to MICE events and weddings. Guests can enjoy a refreshing oasis with three distinctive swimming pools, alongside a fun filled Kids’ Splash Zone designed especially for younger guests. Each pool offers a unique atmosphere—whether sipping cocktails at the lively pool with a swim up bar or unwinding in serene settings with private whirlpools.The resort also features modern fitness facilities, a dedicated Kids’ Club, and The Spa for ultimate relaxation. Culinary experiences are a highlight, with 10 restaurants and bars offering a diverse range of cuisines and settings to suit every taste. Complemented by engaging activity programs for guests of all ages, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is an ideal destination for memorable stays in Phuket.

Sonkei - 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗔𝗣𝗘𝗖 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿!

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