Collaboration and AI Assistant Provider Gmelius Launches 100% AI-Produced Office Comedy; Challenges Typical Streaming

The new micro-series pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with Gen AI, both in the workplace and outside of it

With OOO, we are proving that AI can tell compelling, human stories in the pockets of time that exist between meetings. It's the end of the 'binge' and the dawn of the 'burst' viewing era.” — Florian Bersier, Founder of Gmelius

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gmelius , a certified Google Partner and leader in AI-powered collaboration solutions, today announced its entry into the media landscape with the launch of a 100% AI-produced web series. The micro-series, titled OOO (One Ordinary Office), utilizes a vertical, short-form format designed to challenge existing streaming norms and address the shifting attention economy.Here are the highlights:- First-of-its-kind production: A scripted comedy series generated entirely through the synergy of human vision and advanced AI models, including Gemini 3 and Nano Banana.- Micro-entertainment format: Episodes span 1.5 to 3 minutes, optimized for mobile viewing and the "doom-scroll" generation.- Strategic demonstration: The series serves as a proof-of-concept for the creative capabilities of the Gmelius AI suite, moving beyond email automation to content creation.It's the death of the binge, and we are adapting to the attention economy.As global attention spans continue to contract (recent data suggests the average human attention span has dropped to just 8.25 seconds) the era of the hour-long drama is waning. With vertical video consumption on platforms like Shorts and Reels accounting for a dominant share of mobile internet traffic, Gmelius identified a gap in the market for narrative-driven, high-quality "micro-entertainment.""Traditional streaming models are built on the assumption that users have hours to spare. In 2025, we know that time is the ultimate luxury," said Florian Bersier, Founder of Gmelius. "We are not just an email company; we are an intelligence company. With OOO, we are proving that AI can tell compelling, human stories in the pockets of time that exist between meetings. We are effectively declaring the end of the 'binge' and the dawn of the 'burst' viewing era."The launch is powered by Gemini 3 and Nano Banana.The production of OOO represents a quantum leap in generative media. By leveraging the multimodal capabilities of Gemini 3 alongside the specialized processing power of Nano Banana, Gmelius has automated the scriptwriting, visual generation, and voice synthesis processes.However, the company emphasizes that AI is the engine, not the driver. The series relies heavily on human strategy and editorial vision to ensure the humor lands and the corporate satire remains relatable."AI video production is simply the next logical step in the automation revolution," said Gloria Ntawuruhunga, Product Lead at Gmelius. "We started by helping teams automate their inboxes. Now, we are showing them how to automate their storytelling. This series highlights the raw power of our underlying tech stack. If we can generate a sitcom, imagine what our AI assistants can do for your project management workflow."It's a new frontier for a Google Partner.As a certified Google Partner, Gmelius has long been integrated into the Google Workspace ecosystem. This venture into entertainment underscores the versatility of the Gmelius suite of AI assistants, demonstrating that the same technology used to optimize business workflows can be pivoted to creative output.The web series is available for streaming immediately on YouTube and social platforms. Viewers can watch the premiere episodes here: Gmelius Web Series Playlist About Gmelius: Gmelius is the leading communication and collaboration platform for Gmail. The 2019 Y Combinator alumni was among the first in the industry to use artificial intelligence to label, sort, and act on emails. Over 200,000 professionals worldwide trust Gmelius to transform their inboxes into shared workspaces powered by automation agents, productivity tools, collaboration capabilities, AI assistants, and analytics.This release includes forward-looking statements.This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the future of media production and consumer habits, including the prediction that AI will revolutionize media production and that traditional binge-watching will decline due to attention span trends. These statements are based on current market analysis and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in consumer behavior that could cause actual trends to differ materially.

OOO Tralier, Produced Entirely by Generative AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.