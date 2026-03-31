Gmelius Launches the AI Personal Secretary 'Meli' that Lives Inside Gmail Inboxes

Email productivity company Gmelius launches Meli, a cutting-edge AI assistant to automate 80% of admin tasks, like scheduling, sorting, drafting and follow-ups.

With Meli, you have an autonomous, intelligent secretary right inside your inbox that can handle a shocking amount of admin tasks, so you can focus on the work itself.” — Florian Bersier, Founder of Gmelius

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research repeatedly shows that most professionals are drowning in coordination overhead. While the tech industry aggressively pushes toward a "no meeting" culture to protect deep work, the reality is that strategic alignment still requires getting people in the same room.More than the meetings themselves, the problem is the friction of making them happen and the admin busywork drowning inboxes.According to Microsoft's Work Trend Index, the average worker now spends more than half of their working hours – 57% of their week, to be exact – trapped in communication tools like email, chat, and meetings. Moreover, data from Reclaim shows users burn roughly 4.8 hours every week just scheduling and rescheduling these syncs."We’ve reached a breaking point where the tools meant to connect us are actually slowing us down," said Florian Bersier, Founder of Gmelius . "With Meli, you have an autonomous, intelligent secretary right inside your inbox that can handle a shocking amount of admin tasks, so you can focus on the work itself."Meli is the new "killer app" for hacking productivity, and it has five core features:1. AI Meeting SchedulerMeli is completely different from usual meeting schedulers, like Calendy. It instantly knows which emails need a meeting (e.g., “Can we connect tomorrow for a quick chat?”). Then, it identifies the best slots based on the user's calendar availability and meeting patterns.Next, Meli autonomously drafts a reply including those slots, which can be sent with one click. Once the recipient chooses a slot, Meli adds it to he calendar. Any rescheduling and cancellation emails are handled by Meli too, reducing manual effort to just one click.“In most cases, you have to rely on external booking pages – but here, you don’t have to take any action,” explained Flavio Baerreiro Lindo, Head of AI at Gmelius.2. AI Sorting and DispatchingMeli works behind the scenes to apply pre-defined tags to incoming emails based on their content, context, and intent, so one can see what’s urgent at a glance. Action required? It’ll be highlighted in red. Internal messages? It's marked by a green tag.Or just promotional emails? It’ll be clearly tagged, and users can instruct Meli to archive them, keeping the main inbox clutter-free. When using a shared inbox , Meli’s dispatching capability routes every email to the right team member based on its context.Unlike most AI assistants, Meli’s AI sorting categories are fully customizable.3. Pre-written AI DraftsMeli is smart enough to determine which conversations are suitable for automated draft generation. It drafts a response using data about past conversations, the user's unique tone of voice (learnt from rigorous training), and custom information from a knowledge base or website.These highly personalized drafts are stored in the inbox till the user is ready to hit send. Meli’s behavior can be fine-tuned using custom prompts to match the use case, add tone preferences, and rules (e.g., say “thank you” in every email originating from a client domain) — whatever makes the worker's day easier.4. Automatic AI Follow-UpsMeli also knows which emails haven’t received a reply but appear to need one, like pending payments or outreach to leads.In case there’s no reply after the chosen interval, the private AI secretary autonomously writes a follow-up in the same thread.5. Meli Chat for Conversational ActionsMeli doesn’t just work behind the scenes. Users can chat with the AI private secretary and instruct it to execute most of the daily tasks automatically.For example, it can summarize long threads, find conversation highlights, fetch attachments, archive old emails, organize out-of-office emails, go over the daily calendar, and much more. It's possible to instruct Meli to write an email to a contact as well, review it, and just say “send” in the chat – no need to even open one's inbox.Gmelius has not gated its Meli AI assistant behind an enterprise paywall; Meli is available starting from the entry-level plan. “This is game-changing as most competitors (like Fyxer and Superhuman) offer piecemeal AI and lock more advanced control, like chatting with AI, behind a higher-tier plan that costs $37 or more a month,” explained Lindo.Headquartered in Switzerland, Gmelius ensures that sensitive calendar and communication data remain strictly protected, making Meli a highly secure, privacy-first AI assistant for today’s incredibly busy professionals.

Meli works as a private AI secretary

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