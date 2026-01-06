NSFAS media briefing on preparations for the 2026 academic year

Good morning,

Fellow Board Members,

NSFAS leadership and staff,

Distinguished guests,

Members of the media, and all stakeholders present here today,

Fellow South Africans

On behalf of the NSFAS Board, I wish you all a prosperous and successful new year.

Introduction

It is my privilege to address you this morning as we embark on another important academic cycle in the journey to expand access to higher education in South Africa. The purpose of today’s media briefing is to announce the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) comprehensive preparations for the 2026 academic year, with a focus on disbursements and registration period support for all universities and TVET colleges.

Today, I will provide clear guidance on the required preparations and outline key timelines and responsibilities for our institutional partners. The topics we will cover include:

NSFAS applications status and statistics;

Submission of 2025 academic results and processing of continuing-student funding decision;

NSFAS funding decisions and the funding eligible list;

2026 admissions, registration data submissions, and validations;

Allowance distribution arrangements for the 2026 academic year;

2026 qualification code updates;

The 2026 disbursement schedule; and

Appeals process

Application status and statistics

On behalf of the NSFAS Board, I wish to extend our sincere gratitude to all learners, students, and their parents who dedicated their time and effort to submit applications during the NSFAS 2026 funding cycle. Your commitment to pursuing further education and your proactive engagement with our processes are truly commendable.

We appreciate the trust you have placed in NSFAS to support your academic journey, and we remain committed to ensuring that every eligible applicant receives the opportunity to access higher education and training. Thank you for partnering with us as we work together to build a brighter future for all.

NSFAS is pleased to confirm that we have processed all 2026 funding applications prior to the start of the academic year, as committed to by 31 December 2025.

We received a record 893,847 applications, a testament to the scale and importance of our mission. Of these, 593,981 applications (66.45%) were submitted by female applicants, reflecting the ongoing trend of strong female participation in tertiary education. Male applicants accounted for 299,866 applications (33.55%).

Among these, 520,545 applications are from SASSA beneficiaries, and 2,551 applications are submitted by students with disabilities.

To date, 609,653 applications have been approved, with 203,731 applications currently in progress, 16,862 applications have been cancelled, and 49,568 have been rejected after rigorous review.

First-time entry students accounted for 766,232 applications, while 125,157 applications came from senior students. In terms of age distribution, we received 428,632 applications from a range of teenagers, 417,823 from individuals in their twenties, 42,186 from those in their thirties, 4,585 from individuals in their forties, and 621 from applicants aged fifty and above.

Key institutional responsibilities and deadlines

In order to facilitate smooth registration and timely allowance disbursements, I wish to highlight several responsibilities and deadlines for all universities and TVET colleges:

1. Submission of 2025 University Academic Results:

All Universities were expected to submit their 2025 academic results no later than the 15 December 2025. Universities in their majority had met this deadline. This submission is critical for NSFAS to verify academic eligibility and release funding statuses for continuing students before registration begins.

NSFAS advised all Institutions facing challenges to contact their assigned NSFAS Institutional Servicing Administrator for immediate support.

2. Submission of 2026 Admission Lists:

Universities are required to upload their 2026 admission lists to the NSFAS portal as soon as possible. Early submission enables NSFAS to begin student validations and prioritise funding-eligibility processing. Continuous updates are expected throughout the admissions cycle.

3. NSFAS Funding Decisions and Funding Eligible Lists:

All funding decisions for 2026 were completed by 31 December 2025. The initial release for first-time entering students took place on 15 December 2025, and universities are now able to access funding lists.

4. 2026 Qualification Code Updates:

The deadline for qualification code updates was set for 10 December 2025, and the final submission date was 15 December 2025. Universities were advised to ensure that students are not enrolled in expired qualifications, as NSFAS will not fund such enrolments.

5. 2026 Allowance Distribution Arrangements and Student Accommodation:

University-led allowance distribution will be extended through 2026. Monthly remittance returns must be submitted to NSFAS detailing students paid, types of allowances, and dates of payment.

Equally important is that accommodation allowances for students in private accommodation will be paid directly to accredited providers, who must enter into legitimate agreements with student occupants.

NSFAS is implementing a transitional framework designed to facilitate the shift towards a more centralised, transparent, and student-focused accommodation system. In alignment with this initiative, all higher education institutions and private accommodation providers are required to adopt the new framework to ensure a seamless process for the allocation and management of accommodation for both new entrants and returning students.

As part of this transition, all accommodation dates—including opening, closing, move-in, and move-out periods—will be intrinsically aligned with the academic calendar to prevent students from being stranded at any point during the academic year. We are upgrading the accommodation portal to enable students to apply for accommodation, track their application status, accept offers, and log maintenance issues, all within a single platform. Furthermore, the portal will be integrated with institutional student management systems to facilitate automatic verification of student registration and NSFAS eligibility.

In addition, NSFAS will introduce a robust data-driven reporting and reconciliation process, ensuring clear and timely reconciliation between NSFAS and accommodation providers. This will guarantee prompt payment to providers, thereby encouraging their continued participation in the scheme. The upgraded system will generate monthly occupancy and payment reports directly from the central platform.

NSFAS will also explore the implementation of an in-house accommodation payment functionality, transferring the payment process from portal providers directly to NSFAS. This enhancement will strengthen financial management and improve the reconciliation of funds disbursed to accommodation providers and students, eliminating the need for third-party payment processing and ensuring greater efficiency and accountability.

6. 2026 Upfront Payment:

On 1 February 2026, NSFAS will issue an upfront payment covering the full book allowance, one month of meal, accommodation, personal care, and travel allowances. In this regard, universities will be responsible for ensuring correct disbursement to eligible students.

7. Submission of 2026 Registration Data:



The NSFAS Registration Upload Portal opened on 5 January 2026. Universities are strongly encouraged to submit complete and accurate registration data early. It must be noted that disbursements will be strictly based on data accuracy and completeness.

Support during registration period

To further support institutions, NSFAS will deploy Servicing Administrators to all 26 universities and all 50 TVET colleges from 13 January 2026 to 31 March 2026. Graduate interns will work alongside Servicing Administrators, and deployment schedules will be communicated directly to institutions.

TVET college payments and processes

To support effective cash flow at the commencement of the 2026 academic year, NSFAS will advance tuition upfront payments to TVET colleges on 31 January 2026. The upfront payment will be calculated at 20% of each college’s 2025 tuition allocation. All subsequent tuition payments will be processed based on the submission of valid and verified registration data.

The MyNSFAS Manager Portal is now open for 2026 registration data uploads. Beneficiaries at TVET colleges will continue to receive their allowances directly into their personal bank accounts. Colleges are required to ensure that students capture and verify their banking details accurately on the NSFAS portal, as payments will not be made to third-party or institutional accounts.

NSFAS has communicated a comprehensive schedule to TVET colleges, detailing all tuition and allowance payment dates, as well as registration upload and cut-off deadlines for the 2026 academic cycle. It is essential that colleges submit complete and up-to-date student registration data, including any changes relating to cancellations, dropouts, de-registrations, and other enrolment updates, by the specified deadlines. Registration and student status updates must be managed as a continuous monthly process to ensure accurate funding administration and to prevent incorrect payments or future recoveries.

Further, the 2026 registration template has been enhanced to allow colleges to indicate students’ accommodation types and participation in occupational programmes, thereby streamlining verification processes and the distribution of funds. Any changes to student registration data must be made only during the designated adjustment periods, which will be announced by NSFAS, and are subject to budget availability.

2026 appeals process

NSFAS has streamlined the appeals process for 2026. The appeals window opens immediately as application outcomes are communicated, with the final deadline for appeals set for 14 January 2026. Outcomes will be communicated by16 February 2026. Students must submit all supporting documentation within 30 days of their outcome notification.

NSFAS 2026 academic timetable:

NSFAS has set out a comprehensive timetable for the 2026 academic year which is as follows:

Description Date Status Submission of continuing student results 15 December 2025 On track NSFAS Funding Decisions Completed 31 December 2025 On track University admission lists 31 December 2025 On track NSFAS Funding list 2 January 2026 On track Registration portal opened 5 January 2026 On track Matric & TVET results release 13 January 2026 On track TVET’s accept walk in students 15 January 2026 On track TVET first registration cut off 27 January 2026 On track Upfront payment to Universities & TVET’s 1 February 2026 On track TVET allowance disbursement 7 February 2026 On track Accommodation payment file submission 20 February 2026 On track Registration data cut-off for March disbursement 23 February 2026 On track March disbursement including accommodation 2 March 2026 On track Registration portal closed 31 March 2026 On track

To the matriculation class of 2025

On behalf of NSFAS, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on reaching this significant milestone in your educational journey. As you prepare to embark on the next phase of higher education and training, NSFAS stands ready to support you in the pursuit of your aspirations.

May you take pride in your achievements, have confidence in your abilities, and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead with enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming many of you as you continue your academic journey and strive towards a bright and promising future. Best wishes for your continued success.

Conclusion and appreciation

In closing, NSFAS remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding access to higher education and supporting our students in achieving their academic aspirations. The progress outlined today reflects the collaborative efforts of our institutions, government departments, student organisations, and other stakeholders. We will continue to engage all our critical stakeholders during this critical period to ensure that no one if left behind.

I wish to thank the Honourable Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr. Buti Manamela, the Deputy Ministers, Dr. Nomusa Ncube-Dube and Dr. Mimmy Gondwe, the Director-General, Dr. Nkosinathi Sishi, and all Deputy Directors-General for their unwavering leadership and guidance.

My gratitude also goes to the university and college leadership, NSFAS staff, student representative councils, SAUS and SATVETSA, accredited accommodation providers, SASSA, DBE, SARS, Department of Home Affairs and all our partners and stakeholders for their dedication and support. Your continued collaboration is essential to the success of our students and the future of our country.

Let us continue working together to uphold accountability, improve efficiency, and provide every eligible student with the support they require to succeed.

Thank you.



#GovZAUpdates