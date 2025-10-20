Encoded Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in IPXO to Accelerate a New Model of Sustainable Internet Scalability

Investment allows IPXO to expand operations into the US market where service providers and enterprises are challenged by IPv4 exhaustion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPXO , a comprehensive IP address marketplace and management platform provider, today announced an investment from Encoded Ventures , a seed stage venture fund focused on modern infrastructure software. The investment will allow the company to expand into North America where service providers and enterprises are challenged by the issue of IPv4 scarcity.As part of the investment, Alex Benik, Encoded Ventures’ founder will join the company’s board, where he will provide critical guidance and support as the company scales in North America. Together, IPXO and Encoded Ventures are pushing forward a new model of sustainable internet scalability, where networks don’t break under scarcity, but thrive on smarter resource allocation.“With IPv4 addresses in short supply, and IPv6 not yet widely adopted, OPEX-based IPv4 bridges the gap. IPXO has created a platform that makes leasing automated, compliant, and instant, alleviating the IPv4 supply issue and ushering in a more sustainable internet ecosystem,” said Ramutė Varnelytė, CEO, IPXO. “As we look to expand our operations, we feel fortunate to have Alex Benik’s support and guidance. He’s not just investing in our company; he’s doubling down on the critical layer of internet infrastructure that enterprises, cloud providers, and ISPs rely on.”IPv4 Scarcity Demands Sustainable SolutionsGlobally, the pool of available IPv4 addresses is exhausted, yet demand remains high due to the growth of internet-connected devices and reliance on IPv4 by cloud and telecom services. Currently, about 39.09% of all allocated IPv4 addresses worldwide are assigned to North America, making it the largest holder of global IPv4 resources. While IPv6 offers a solution, transitioning from legacy infrastructures is complex and costly; thus, driving demand for IPv4 in the secondary market.To continue allocations of this scarce resource, Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) around the world operate waitlist systems. In the U.S., ARIN continues to run a formal IPv4 waiting list, with periodic distributions, underscoring constrained primary supply in the region. In addition, while the transition to IPv6 is underway in many parts of the world, adoption hovers at less than 50 percent in the U.S., making the scarcity of IPv4 addresses a critical issue.IPXO: Comprehensive IP Resource ManagementIPXO is the leading automated marketplace and management platform for leasing and monetizing IPv4 address space, with software for compliance, reputation, and IP data intelligence. With subsidiaries in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and the US, IPXO plans to substantially expand operations in the U.S. in 2026. The company currently manages 8M+ IPv4 addresses and growing.IPXO connects IP holders with businesses in need of leased IP addresses. Lessees obtain critical IPv4 resources at a lower upfront cost, while IPv4 holders can monetize their unused IP. The marketplace benefits both parties while helping to address the global IPv4 shortage. Customers also benefit from IPXO’s quality and risk automation, compliance controls, and IP asset management capabilities.“I’ve spent my career investing in and working with infrastructure companies,” commented Alex Benik, founder, Encoded Ventures. “My passion has always been in the foundational technologies that keep the internet running and scaling, like BGP, DNS, congestion control, etc. IPXO sits exactly at that crossroads: solving the global IPv4 supply crunch, building automation for IP leasing, and shaping the future of internet resource management.”To learn more, visit www.ipxo.com ABOUT ENCODED VENTURESEncoded Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in the next wave of cloud, data, and security infrastructure companies. Founded by Alex Benik after more than 20 years at Battery Ventures, Encoded partners with technical founders at the very earliest stages—typically pre-product, pre-revenue. The firm takes a hands-on, thesis-driven approach and invests globally, with a growing presence in Israel and North America. For more information, visit https://encoded.vc/ ABOUT IPXOIPXO provides a comprehensive IP address management platform with innovative solutions for IP leasing, monetization, and management. Through its automated marketplace and robust management tools, IPXO enables organizations to optimize their IP resources while contributing to a more sustainable internet ecosystem. The platform supports all five RIRs and provides integrated solutions for technical management, security, and compliance. www.ipxo.com

