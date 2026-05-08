Mother Modern Plumbing Reinvests Marketing Budget Into Free Giveaway For DFW Moms

DFW's Mother Modern Plumbing announces "Motherlode" giveaway in May 2026.

Plumbing company's “Month of Mother” celebrates Metroplex mothers of all kinds with zero-barrier gift giveaways

It's important to us that there isn't 'a catch' to enter the giveaway. We want to reward DFW mothers of all kinds, whether they're active customers or not.” — Dustin Marx, Founder, Mother Modern Plumbing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother Modern Plumbing is challenging the traditional digital advertising model by extending Mother’s Day into a 31-day celebration known as the “Month of Mother.” Headlining the initiative is "The Motherlode," a high-value giveaway offering one DFW resident a $5,000 custom travel experience, with no purchase or service contract required for entry.While most home service companies allocate significant monthly budgets to lead-generation platforms, Mother Modern Plumbing is reallocating those marketing funds back to the Dallas-Fort Worth community. In total, Mother has committed over $7,000 of prizes, gift cards and giveaways to this initiative.The "Motherlode" grand prize includes a trip for two anywhere in the continental U.S. to see a live event or show of the winner's choice, covering travel, lodging, and tickets."Iinstead of giving money to Google to get the word out, we're giving it back to the moms in our community," says Dustin Marx, Founder of Mother Modern Plumbing. "Our name represents a specific set of values: being reliable, trustworthy, diligent, and giving. A Mother is what our company strives to be."In addition to the grand prize, the "Month of Mother" features weekly "Care Packages" designed to support the caregivers, mentors, and mother figures who nurture the DFW Metroplex. The first weekly prize includes a $500 gift card to The Spa at The Joule Dallas.The giveaway is intentionally designed with a zero-barrier entry. Participants are not required to be active customers or sign up for consultations. To enter, residents simply follow the company on Instagram , then like and comment on the official giveaway post "It's important to us that there isn't 'a catch' to enter the giveaway," Marx adds. "We want to reward DFW mothers of all kinds, whether they're active customers or not."The "Month of Mother" celebrates the diversity of motherhood- from adoptive and "chosen" moms to pet moms and grandmothers. Entries for the Motherlode Giveaway are open through May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM CT. Participants must be 18+ and legal residents of the DFW-area (Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, or Wise counties).Journalists and media outlets are encouraged to contact Mother Modern Plumbing for interviews, local impact statements, or additional media assets regarding this community-first initiative.##About Mother Modern PlumbingDallas-Fort Worth-based Mother Modern Plumbing is disrupting the traditional plumbing industry by addressing the chronic pain points that plague homeowners: surprise price gouging, unreliable no-show technicians, and unexpected equipment failures. The family-owned company, led by a DFW native, serves thousands of homeowners by investing heavily in both cutting-edge technology and exceptional technician support. From real-time truck tracking software to advanced products like smart water shutoffs and auto-descaling tankless water heaters, Mother brings modern solutions to an industry that has resisted innovation for decades. Learn more at callmother.com

Mother's DFW "Month of Mother" Motherlode Giveaway

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