Mother addresses a recent sewer main break at a Rowlett, TX home. Electronic leak detection requires no digging or property damage to locate sewer leaks. Non-invasive sewer leak detection equipment prevents further property damage.

Homeowners seek non-invasive leak detection as fallout from city infrastructure problems continues

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rowlett homeowners are scheduling more private sewer inspections as the city's ongoing wastewater infrastructure problems continue into their ninth month.Local plumbing companies report a noticeable increase in calls from Rowlett homeowners asking about sewer line assessments. Mother Modern Plumbing, which serves Rowlett from its Dallas location on North Central Expressway, has seen this trend accelerate over the past three months."You just can't drive through parts of Rowlett without smelling eggs," says Steven Smith, Mother's Responsible Master Plumber.The city's sewer troubles started in June 2025 when a 24-inch municipal main collapsed near Liberty Grove Road during a pipe upsizing project. The break flooded a Primrose School daycare with sewage, forcing teachers to evacuate toddlers through contaminated water. Multiple businesses lost wastewater service, and residents in the area were told not to flush toilets or use water.The same main collapsed again within 24 hours of the first break. BeeHive Homes, a nearby nursing facility, was among the businesses affected by the failures.Since then, Rowlett residents have dealt with persistent sewage odors near major roads. The smell comes from hydrogen sulfide gas that forms when wastewater sits too long in the city's lift stations. Complaints have been concentrated along the Liberty Grove Road corridor.The city acknowledged the odor problem and launched a "Citywide Sanitary Sewer Odor Abatement Program." A community meeting was scheduled for February 12, 2026, but residents say they're still waiting for meaningful action beyond plans and promises.Smith notes that while Rowlett's problems involve city-owned pipes, the situation has made homeowners more aware of their own underground sewer lines. Most residential sewer systems in North Texas were installed between the 1960s and 1980s using cast iron pipes. These materials corrode over time and are susceptible to breaks from ground movement in the region's expansive clay soil.The yard leak detection process uses camera equipment to inspect sewer lines from inside the pipes. Technicians feed a camera through the existing sewer system to check for cracks, root intrusions, and other damage. The technology also includes electronic acoustic detection and thermal imaging to locate leaks without digging."Locating sewer leaks is fast and doesn't cost much," Smith explains. "And new technology means we don't dig any holes to do it."The June collapse in Rowlett happened during what was supposed to be a routine infrastructure upgrade. The city had approved work to upsize a sewer main from 12 inches to 15 inches in diameter. Instead, the project resulted in one of the most disruptive sewer failures in recent Rowlett history.Primrose School has filed a lawsuit seeking over $1 million in damages as the school was forced to close temporarily due to massive damage from sewage contamination.For homeowners, the takeaway from Rowlett's experience centers on the value of knowing what's underground before problems surface. Homes built before 1980, properties near large trees, and areas with visible foundation movement are particularly good candidates for sewer line inspection.The inspection process typically takes 1-2 hours and provides video documentation of the pipe's condition. Homeowners receive a recording showing the interior of their sewer line from their home to the connection point with the city's main line.While the scope of Rowlett’s sewer infrastructure concerns is vastly different to a residential sewer line, Smith notes the value of preventative leak detection remains constant.“We handle these inspections all the time,” he notes. “A little foresight saves a lot of mess.”###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing is a residential plumbing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth. The company provides diagnostic services including sewer camera inspection and leak detection throughout the metro area. These non-invasive detection services reflect Mother's commitment to tech-driven options for the modern homeowner. Learn more at callmother.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.