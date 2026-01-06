North Carolina Named Number One in Workforce Development by Site Selection Magazine

Today Site Selection magazine ranked North Carolina the Top State for Workforce Development for 2026. Governor Josh Stein celebrated this ranking during a visit to Machine Specialties Inc. (MSI) in Whitsett, where he highlighted the state’s workforce investments and the recent recommendations of the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships.

“North Carolina’s strength is our people,” said Governor Josh Stein. “They power our economy. North Carolina is already the top state for business; now we are the top state for workforce. In 2025, North Carolina had our best year of job announcements ever. We must continue to invest in our people and expand pathways that prepare more people for the career opportunities being built here. With strategic leadership from my Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships, North Carolina will not be outworked when it comes to workforce development.”

Last year, North Carolina was ranked “America’s Top State for Business.” North Carolina has now earned another top spot among all states, this time for the state’s investment in strengthening its talented workforce. The economic development magazine ranked states using a methodology that incorporates data on factors such as the percentage of the workforce holding credentials and degrees, as well as labor productivity. North Carolina came in first, followed by Utah and Illinois.

“North Carolina’s talented people give us our competitive edge, and our workforce system is increasingly aligned with economic development to meet the needs of growing, innovative businesses,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, who is also a co-chair of the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships. “The Department of Commerce, NCWorks Career Centers, local workforce boards, universities, community colleges, K-12 schools, and industry partners have strong relationships that promote skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow, helping people succeed in every corner of North Carolina.”

“This recognition shows what’s possible when we align education, workforce training, and the real needs of employers,” said Senator Eddie Settle, co-chair of the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships. “Through the Council’s work, we are focused on practical, results-driven strategies that expand apprenticeships, strengthen work-based learning, and open doors for more North Carolinians to secure good jobs. Workforce development is economic development, and this ranking confirms we’re moving in the right direction.”

“The N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions, the NCWorks Commission, and our NCWorks partners play key roles in helping North Carolinians overcome any barriers to employment they may have, and the employment and training support we provide can increase economic mobility for individuals, families, and communities,” N.C. Commerce Assistant Secretary for Workforce Solutions Andrea DeSantis added. “North Carolina is fortunate to have innovative workforce programs that connect talent to jobs with thousands of partnering employers.”

“North Carolina’s community colleges sit at the intersection of education and industry,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cox, President of the NC Community College System. “Through this Council, we can directly align training with real workforce demand—expanding access to high-quality jobs and creating clear pathways to long-term economic mobility for North Carolinians.”

"This workforce development ranking reflects the strength of North Carolina's educational continuum, starting with our public schools," said North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice "Mo" Green. "Recently, our public schools have produced a historic high in graduation rates, record-breaking levels of students earning college credits while in high school, and incredible success with Career and Technical Education (CTE) participation and performance. By implementing our new strategic plan, we can build on what works and have the best public schools in the nation by 2030.”

“The world-class UNC System is one of North Carolina’s most important strategic assets, providing the cutting-edge instruction and research that power our dynamic workforce and spur economic growth,” said University of North Carolina President Peter Hans. “We are proud to continue expanding access to higher education, preparing future leaders, and partnering with businesses large and small.”

The Site Selection workforce rankings can be reviewed at: https://siteselection.com/2026-workforce-development-rankings-bright-horizons/.

North Carolina’s Workforce Initiatives in 2025

Governor Stein’s administration has focused on a variety of initiatives supporting educational attainment, college affordability, work-based learning, labor force participation, and career awareness. In 2025:

Governor Stein created his Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships through Executive Order No. 11 as an advisory body within the NCWorks Commission. The Council is co-chaired by N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, N.C. Senator Eddie Settle, and N.C. Community College System President Dr. Jeff Cox. The Council identified 11 workforce development goals in a June 2025 report and then recommended 30 strategies to attain those goals in December.

through Executive Order No. 11 as an advisory body within the NCWorks Commission. The Council is co-chaired by N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, N.C. Senator Eddie Settle, and N.C. Community College System President Dr. Jeff Cox. The Council identified 11 workforce development goals in a June 2025 report and then recommended 30 strategies to attain those goals in December. Governor Stein established the N orth Carolina Task Force on Child Care and Early Education , which seeks to identify solutions to expand access to affordable, high-quality child care and early education across North Carolina and to support and grow the child care workforce.

, which seeks to identify solutions to expand access to affordable, high-quality child care and early education across North Carolina and to support and grow the child care workforce. The N.C. Department of Commerce and local workforce boards have supported economic recovery in western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene with a federal Dislocated Worker Grant that has provided temporary jobs, training, and supportive services to more than 300 residents. The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the final portion of the grant to North Carolina in October.

in the wake of Hurricane Helene with a federal Dislocated Worker Grant that has provided temporary jobs, training, and supportive services to more than 300 residents. The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the final portion of the grant to North Carolina in October. NCWorks , the state’s official workforce development system, served approximately 84,000 jobseekers and 23,000 employers through its network of Career Centers across the state (during the 2024-2025 year).

, the state’s official workforce development system, served approximately 84,000 jobseekers and 23,000 employers through its network of Career Centers across the state (during the 2024-2025 year). The NCWorks Commission, the state’s workforce development board, approved a policy requiring local workforce boards to spend at least 6 percent of certain federal funds to support apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships . Previously, there had been no minimum requirement.

. Previously, there had been no minimum requirement. The NCWorks Commission approved an update to the NC Job Ready Workforce Investment Grants program, which connects workforce funds to economic development projects.

program, which connects workforce funds to economic development projects. To promote employment of veterans, the Stein administration encouraged businesses to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Program through the U.S. Department of Labor. Later in the year, 34 North Carolina companies received HIRE Vets Medallion awards, an increase from 28 recognized in 2024. The state also celebrated “ Employ A Veteran Week ” in November, with a variety of job fairs and other events.

through the U.S. Department of Labor. Later in the year, 34 North Carolina companies received HIRE Vets Medallion awards, an increase from 28 recognized in 2024. The state also celebrated “ ” in November, with a variety of job fairs and other events. Governor Stein celebrated the GE Aerospace Foundation’s $500,000 donation to the Heroes MAKE America Program in North Carolina, which will train service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses for careers in advanced manufacturing and aerospace.

in North Carolina, which will train service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses for careers in advanced manufacturing and aerospace. Governor Stein announced that North Carolina is becoming a “ Do Your Part State ” to support military families, including with employment needs.

” to support military families, including with employment needs. The N.C. Department of Commerce received a federal “ Pathway Home ” grant that will allow eligible incarcerated individuals to receive workforce services, both prior to and after their release, easing their transitions into reentry programs in the communities to which they will return. Separately, Commerce partnered with the N.C. Department of Adult Correction to launch a pilot program, NC Jobs Exploration in Transition (NCJET), allowing offenders who are about to complete their sentences to start their job searches, create resumes, and connect to NCWorks services through a special portal. Workforce agencies are part of the state’s Joint Reentry Council, which continues to make progress on the Reentry 2030 Strategic Plan.

” grant that will allow eligible incarcerated individuals to receive workforce services, both prior to and after their release, easing their transitions into reentry programs in the communities to which they will return. Separately, Commerce partnered with the N.C. Department of Adult Correction to launch a pilot program, (NCJET), allowing offenders who are about to complete their sentences to start their job searches, create resumes, and connect to NCWorks services through a special portal. Workforce agencies are part of the state’s Joint Reentry Council, which continues to make progress on the Reentry 2030 Strategic Plan. Workforce system partners helped Toyota Battery Manufacturing successfully recruit and hire workers, setting the stage for the company’s November grand opening in Randolph County. This partnership won the Governor’s NCWorks Award of Distinction for Outstanding Economic Impact.

successfully recruit and hire workers, setting the stage for the company’s November grand opening in Randolph County. This partnership won the Governor’s NCWorks Award of Distinction for Outstanding Economic Impact. Governor Stein launched the Join North Carolina website to welcome talented and dedicated people to apply to work for the state of North Carolina. This website encourages people who were displaced due to Hurricane Helene or recent federal cuts to consider coming to work with the state of North Carolina, helping people connect with recruiters and explore opportunities for employment with the state. It also provides resources for servicemembers, their spouses, and veterans to apply for positions in state government.

website to welcome talented and dedicated people to apply to work for the state of North Carolina. This website encourages people who were displaced due to Hurricane Helene or recent federal cuts to consider coming to work with the state of North Carolina, helping people connect with recruiters and explore opportunities for employment with the state. It also provides resources for servicemembers, their spouses, and veterans to apply for positions in state government. The N.C. Division of Employment Security implemented a new online record-keeping feature for unemployment insurance claimants to maintain their work search activities, which streamlines the process, improves efficiency, and ensures eligibility for benefits.

activities, which streamlines the process, improves efficiency, and ensures eligibility for benefits. Workforce and education partners continued to enhance the NCcareers.org platform. NCcareers saw 90% user growth in 2025, with nearly 1 million North Carolinians accessing free career exploration tools, and more than 40,000 Career Development Plans completed. New career tools and activities launched this year included QuickStart and Budget Reality Check.

Highlighting Workforce Programs

During the event at MSI, Governor Stein and Secretary Lilley discussed how the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships can continue North Carolina’s momentum, particularly by helping more North Carolinians participate in apprenticeship programs and other forms of work-based learning.

MSI Vice President of Culture and Marketing Tammy Simmons, who also serves on both the NCWorks Commission and the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships, described her company’s training programs. MSI is an active partner in both Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP) and RockATOP, two of the region’s most successful apprenticeship consortia. Dylan Clarke, an apprentice at MSI and a student at Guilford Technical Community College, shared his perspectives during the event, as well.

“At MSI, apprenticeships are central to how we build our workforce,” said David Storey, president and CEO of Machine Specialties Inc. “Nearly one-third of our employees are current or former apprentices, and through partnerships like GAP and RockATOP, we’re creating clear, hands-on pathways into advanced manufacturing. We’re also proud of our reentry efforts, which give people a second chance to develop in-demand skills and build meaningful careers. North Carolina’s strong workforce system makes it possible for employers like us to invest in people and grow for the long term.”

A Year of Strategic Priorities

The Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships brings together state officials, education and workforce leaders, employers, legislators, and other stakeholders to consider workforce development goals and strategies that support economic growth while ensuring that employers have the talent they need and jobseekers have pathways to careers that support thriving families and communities.

In December, the Council released its end-of-year report highlighting goals and strategies to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce and expand access to good jobs. Read the Council’s report here. The 30 strategies include implementing new Workforce Pell funding for shorter-term workforce training options. In addition, the Council recommends advancing employer engagement in key industry sectors like advanced manufacturing, education, and health care, along with implementing public awareness campaigns.

Since taking office in January 2025, Governor Stein has announced business expansions or new projects that will total more than $24 billion of new capital investment in North Carolina and create more than 35,000 new good-paying jobs – a record-breaking year. North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and a growing clean energy economy, with more than 100,000 North Carolinians in clean energy jobs. Last month, the Governor announced $7.2 million in Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) grants that will strengthen economic growth and workforce development infrastructure in the state’s most economically distressed counties.