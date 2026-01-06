Tuuti Unveils Tuuti 2.0, Introducing a Refreshed Identity and Website Launch

Tuuti Launches: Tuuti 2.0

Boise-Based Creative Marketing Agency Marks Bold New Chapter

As we’ve grown into bigger ideas, bolder campaigns, and deeper partnerships, it became clear our brand needed to reflect who we are today. That’s why we’re officially stepping into Tuuti 2.0.” — Shawnda Huffman

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuuti, a women-owned and award-winning creative marketing agency headquartered in Boise, announced the launch of Tuuti 2.0 — a full brand evolution and website debut built to match the agency’s rapid growth, expanded capabilities, and national footprint. The release introduces Tuuti’s refreshed visual identity, refined positioning, and clearer service focus across brand, digital, social, and PR.

At the heart of Tuuti 2.0 is a new tagline, “The Power of U, Backed by Us,” which reflects the agency’s collaborative approach to client partnerships. The philosophy is simple: Tuuti begins with each client’s unique voice, goals, and perspective, then brings the strategic thinking and creative execution needed to turn ideas into momentum across channels.

Shawnda Huffman, CEO & Founder of Tuuti, shares, “As we’ve grown into bigger ideas, bolder campaigns, and deeper partnerships, it became clear our brand needed to reflect who we are today. That’s why we’re officially stepping into Tuuti 2.0. This refresh isn’t about change. It’s about clarity, so our clients can feel exactly what we bring to the table the moment they meet us.”

The rebrand was led by Tuuti Creative Director Chris Glover, who directed the development of the agency’s refreshed visual system and brand expression. The updated identity includes refined typography, a revised color palette, and an updated tone of voice designed to support consistency across agency materials.

Glover adds, “We don’t see this as an internal refresh, but a full-scale reimagining. Tuuti 2.0 is product-first by design, shaped by the people behind the work, and grounded in purpose. It’s a brand built to stand out locally and scale nationally.”

Tuuti 2.0 follows a strong year of work across Tuuti’s client portfolio. In 2025, the agency produced 120 blogs, distributed 35 press releases, generated over 5.5 million organic social media impressions, and launched six websites. Tuuti also backed community sponsorships and giveback efforts that reached more than 2,000 people.

Tuuti 2.0 is now live across Tuuti’s digital platforms, including Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. To explore the new site, visit www.tuutiagency.com and follow @tuuti.agency for updates and recent work.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a women-owned, award-winning marketing agency built for brands that want impact, not noise. Blending strategy, creativity, and performance, we help brands amplify their unique voice, make meaningful connections, and bring bold, modern marketing to life across brand, digital, social, and PR. That’s the Power of U, Backed by Us.

