Tuuti Named a Top 10 Best Place to Work in Idaho

Creative Marketing Agency Earns Dual Recognition in Micro Employer Category Across Statewide and Southwest Idaho

As a micro team, every person shapes the culture, so being recognized by our own employees is incredibly meaningful.” — Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuuti, an award-winning creative marketing agency based in Boise, has been named a Top 10 Best Place to Work in Idaho in both the Idaho Statewide and Idaho Southwest regions in the micro employer category by the 2026 Best Places to Work in Idaho® program.

The Best Places to Work awards are based entirely on confidential employee feedback, measuring leadership, communication, work environment, and overall employee experience. Because the recognition is 100% employee-driven, it reflects how team members genuinely feel about where they work.

“We’ve been intentional from day one about building a workplace where people feel trusted to lead, supported to grow, and challenged to do their best work,” shares Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti. “As a micro team, every person shapes the culture, so being recognized by our own employees is incredibly meaningful.”

Tuuti has experienced continued growth in recent years, expanding its client portfolio and service offerings across brand, digital, social media, and public relations. As the agency has grown, it has remained focused on creating a high-performing, collaborative environment where employees have clear ownership, opportunities for development, and a strong voice in the direction of the work.

Tuuti integrates community impact directly into the employee experience. The agency encourages team members to give back each quarter through its “Thoughtful Thursday” volunteer program and to stay involved in professional and community organizations that support both personal and career growth. Tuuti also partners with local nonprofits through ongoing initiatives and in-kind marketing support, allowing employees to play an active role in work that extends beyond client deliverables.

As Tuuti continues to grow, the agency is always looking to connect with top talent. Those interested in future opportunities can follow Tuuti on social media or connect at hello@tuutiagency.com.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a women-owned, award-winning marketing agency built for brands that want impact, not noise. Blending strategy, creativity, and performance, we help brands amplify their unique voice, make meaningful connections, and bring bold, modern marketing to life across brand, digital, social, and PR. That’s the Power of U, Backed by Us.

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