Tuuti Agency Honored with 2026 Empowering Women Award at Idaho Business Review Luncheon

Empowering women has always been core to who we are as an agency.” — Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise-based marketing agency Tuuti has been named a 2026 Empowering Women honoree by Idaho Business Review, marking the third consecutive year the agency has received recognition for its commitment to advancing women in business and building a more inclusive professional community across Idaho.

Each year, the Empowering Women awards highlight businesses, nonprofits, and organizations that are actively creating opportunities for women while helping shape stronger, more equitable workplaces. Honorees are selected based on their track record of hiring and promoting women, supporting mentorship and leadership development, and investing in programs that empower women both inside their organizations and throughout the community.

The agency continues to support women in business and the broader community through leadership, mentorship, and partnerships across the Treasure Valley. Tuuti team members are actively involved with organizations such as the Meridian Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Leadership Committee, Flock Cancer Idaho, and other community initiatives. The agency is also entering its second year as a WBENC-certified women-owned business, a national certification recognizing companies owned, controlled, and operated by women.

Tuuti CEO and Founder Shawnda Huffman attended the 2026 Empowering Women Awards luncheon at Boise Centre on March 12th alongside members of the Tuuti team, joining fellow honorees from across Idaho representing industries ranging from nonprofit and healthcare to technology and media.

“Empowering women has always been core to who we are as an agency,” Huffman shares. “From the beginning, we’ve been intentional about creating a workplace where women are trusted with big ideas, leadership opportunities, and the space to grow. Being recognized for the third year in a row alongside so many impactful organizations across Idaho is incredibly meaningful.”

The recognition marks another milestone for Tuuti as the agency continues its work supporting women in leadership and business across Idaho. A full list of the 2026 Empowering Women honorees can be viewed here.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a women-owned, award-winning marketing agency built for brands that want impact, not noise. Blending strategy, creativity, and performance, we help brands amplify their unique voice, make meaningful connections, and bring bold, modern marketing to life across brand, digital, social, and PR. That’s the Power of U, Backed by Us.

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