Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,292 in the last 365 days.

DEA, HHS extend telemedicine waivers through 2026

The Department of Health and Human Services and Drug Enforcement Administration Dec. 30 released a temporary rule extending for the fourth time waiver flexibilities for prescribing controlled substances via telemedicine. The waivers allow for the prescribing of schedule II-V controlled substances (including schedule III-V medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of opioid use disorder) via audio-video telemedicine encounter without a prior in-person medical evaluation through Dec. 31, 2026. These flexibilities apply to all practitioner-patient relationships, not just those established during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The waivers were due to expire on Dec. 31, 2025; by extending them for another year, the agencies have additional time to develop and implement a permanent special registration process for prescribing of controlled substances.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DEA, HHS extend telemedicine waivers through 2026

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.