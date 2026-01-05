GEORGIA, January 5 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his administration's floor leaders for the 2026 legislative session.

"Over the last seven years, this administration has worked with the General Assembly to pass historic policies and investments that put Georgians first," said Governor Kemp. "I'm proud to announce the hardworking legislators who will be my Floor Leaders for this upcoming session so we can further build on that success, and Marty and I want to thank them for their willingness to serve."

2026 Georgia State Senate Floor Leaders

Senator Drew Echols, Senate District 49

Senator Bo Hatchett, Senate District 50

2026 Georgia House of Representatives Floor Leaders

Representative Soo Hong, House District 103

Representative Will Wade, House District 9

Representative Matthew Gambill, House District 15

Representative Devan Seabaugh, House District 34

