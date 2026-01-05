Gov. Kemp Names Floor Leaders for 2026 Legislative Session
GEORGIA, January 5 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his administration's floor leaders for the 2026 legislative session.
"Over the last seven years, this administration has worked with the General Assembly to pass historic policies and investments that put Georgians first," said Governor Kemp. "I'm proud to announce the hardworking legislators who will be my Floor Leaders for this upcoming session so we can further build on that success, and Marty and I want to thank them for their willingness to serve."
2026 Georgia State Senate Floor Leaders
Senator Drew Echols, Senate District 49
Senator Bo Hatchett, Senate District 50
2026 Georgia House of Representatives Floor Leaders
Representative Soo Hong, House District 103
Representative Will Wade, House District 9
Representative Matthew Gambill, House District 15
Representative Devan Seabaugh, House District 34
Contact
Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning
