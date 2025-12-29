GEORGIA, December 29 - The GREAT Health Initiative is Georgia’s Rural Health Transformation Program

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH), announced today that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded the State of Georgia $218.8 million for the first of five years of the Georgia Rural Enhancement and Transformation of Health (GREAT Health) Program. This comprehensive effort will strengthen rural healthcare systems and improve outcomes statewide while introducing innovation and greater flexibility into the health system. Part of the federal government’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), the GREAT Health initiative was made possible following the passage of the H.R. 1 budget legislation earlier this year. Georgia’s initial RHTP allotment is one of the largest to be awarded among the 50 states. In the coming weeks, the state will share additional information regarding implementation timelines and next steps for the GREAT Health initiative.

“I’m thankful for the Trump administration’s dedication to improving healthcare in America and for this substantial investment in Georgia through the Rural Health Transformation Program,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This funding will help move us forward in strengthening our rural providers while bringing cost-saving innovations to the state’s health system. I also want to thank the hardworking team at the Department of Community Health that put together such a strong proposal, resulting in one of the largest allotments in this first year of the program.”

The Rural Health Transformation Program allowed states to apply for funding to advance innovative, value-based healthcare models tailored to rural communities. Georgia’s successful application positions the state to make historic investments in rural health infrastructure, workforce, and care delivery.

“Through the GREAT Health program, we remain committed to driving true transformation of healthcare in rural Georgia,” said Dr. Dean Burke, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health. “When Georgia was presented with this funding opportunity, we sought public input to shape the grant process – because different rural communities have different needs. Also, this was the state of Georgia’s application, so we wanted to ensure we had Georgia’s input. This funding will allow us to advance transformation by supporting rural residents to live longer, healthier lives with access to more effective and higher-quality health care.”

