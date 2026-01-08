Hermann Digital Media Announces the Migration of Exit & Acquire to Substack

E&A Full Logo Hermann Digital Media logo HermannGroup logo

We’re breaking down barriers to reach readers where they are...making Exit & Acquire more personal, interactive, and valuable for anyone buying, selling, or building a business.” — David Hermann, Founder of Hermann Digital Media and CEO of HermannGroup

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hermann Digital Media , a subsidiary of HermannGroup announced today the official migration of its popular business newsletter, Exit & Acquire , to the publishing platform Substack, marking a new chapter in how the company connects with entrepreneurs, business owners, and acquisition-minded investors.Exit & Acquire has grown rapidly since its launch, becoming a trusted voice in small business sales, M&A trends, and exit strategy insights. With this move to Substack, readers can now enjoy a more dynamic experience including easier access to articles, subscriber-only updates, and a vibrant comment community where industry conversations thrive.“Substack allows us to break down barriers and reach readers where they are,” said David Hermann, Founder of Hermann Digital Media and CEO of HermannGroup. “We want Exit & Acquire to feel more personal, interactive, and valuable for anyone thinking about buying, selling, or building a business.”Subscribers can expect deeper dives into real-world business exits, practical acquisition strategies, behind-the-scenes stories from deals that made a difference, and thought-provoking commentary on the evolving marketplace. The goal: to inspire confident, well-informed decisions during one of life’s biggest transitions: exiting or acquiring a business.Follow Exit & Acquire now on Substack at https://exitandacquire.com About Hermann Digital MediaHermann Digital Media helps business leaders connect with their audiences through digital storytelling and strategic content. From newsletters and videos to social engagement, HDM empowers voices that move communities forward.About HermannGroupHermannGroup is a boutique advisory firm based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Led by CEO David Hermann, HermannGroup delivers transformational business solutions across strategy, execution, marketing, and performance improvement. With over 20 years of experience and more than $500 million in documented client value, HermannGroup blends boutique agility with big-firm expertise.For more information on HermannGroup, contact:David Hermann

