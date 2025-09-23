Submit Release
HermannGroup Partners with Creative Visionary Christopher Adams and TheReelDeal.video to Transform Brand Storytelling

With this partnership, our clients gain a powerful combination: proven business strategies paired with creative content designed to spark conversations and fuel growth.”
— David Hermann, CEO of hermanngroup
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HermannGroup announced today an exciting new partnership with Christopher Adams and his firm TheReelDeal.video, combining HermannGroup’s expertise in business transformation with Adams’ nationally-recognized creative vision for viral-ready video content. This collaboration brings together data-driven strategy and cinematic storytelling to help businesses break through the noise and connect with audiences on a deeper level.

Adams is no stranger to shaping brands that stand out. As Chief Creative Officer for Yolo Rum, he led global campaigns that helped an independent Denver brand shine on an international stage. He’s also served as Creative Director for Mystic Medicinal and Myxed Up Creations, creating videos and campaigns that blended culture, lifestyle, and bold visuals to capture attention and loyalty. Now, through TheReelDeal.video, Adams is helping businesses of all sizes craft stories people actually want to watch, remember, and share.

“Strategy is only as powerful as the story that carries it,” said David Hermann, CEO of HermannGroup. “Christopher brings a rare talent for turning ideas into unforgettable visuals. With this partnership, our clients gain a powerful combination: proven business strategies paired with creative content designed to spark conversations and fuel growth.”

Adams added, “Today, brands don’t just compete on products or services…they compete for attention. Working with HermannGroup means more companies will not only build smarter strategies, but also bring them to life in ways that people want to hit play, and then hit share.”

About HermannGroup
HermannGroup is a boutique advisory firm based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Led by CEO David Hermann, HermannGroup delivers transformational business solutions across strategy, execution, marketing, and performance improvement. With over 20 years of experience and more than $500 million in documented client value, HermannGroup blends boutique agility with big-firm expertise.

For more information on HermannGroup, contact:
David Hermann
+1 (303) 884-4633
david@hermanngroup.biz
https://hermanngroup.biz

About Christopher Adams & TheReelDeal.video
Adams is a seasoned multimedia consultant and video strategist with over 26 years of marketing expertise, blending storytelling, cinematic quality, and data-driven insights to craft authentic, engaging videos. As founder of TheReelDeal.video, Adams specializes in short form videos, creating high-impact, story-driven content tailored for client's websites and platforms like Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and beyond. From custom thumbnails to logo animations, or from website explainer videos to social media shorts, his work transforms brands into unforgettable stories that spark conversations and drive results.

For more information on TheReelDeal.video, contact:
Christopher Adams
chris@thereeldeal.video
+1 (720) 334-8018
https://thereeldeal.video/

David Hermann
hermanngroup
+1 303-884-4633
