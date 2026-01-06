3SS Launches Revolutionary Automotive Infotainment Content Bundle to Bring Phone Functionality & Smart-TV Experience

3SS launches 3Ready Content Bundle, a production-ready entertainment ecosystem giving automakers one supplier and content providers one integration point for in-car entertainment 3SS CES 2026 Launch of Content Bundle

STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● 3SS launches 3Ready Content Bundle, a production-ready entertainment ecosystem giving automakers one supplier and content providers one integration point for in-car entertainment

● Removes years of technical and licensing complexity from automotive-media relationships, accelerating high-quality content delivery to vehicles

● Content portfolio includes 2,000+ Hollywood movies, 25+ global news providers (Bloomberg, DW, Euronews, France24), 5+ streaming platforms, 15+ sports channels, kids content, karaoke, and games

● Partners include A Parent Media Co., DW, Free Live Sports, LeadStory, Stingray, France24, DW, Bloomberg and Euronews, with more coming

● Available immediately with private demos at CES 2026, Las Vegas, LVCC West Hall Level 1, Booth 6719

● 3Ready platform currently powers 30+ service providers reaching 70+ million users, now expanding into vehicles with global OEM deployments

CES, Las Vegas — EMBARGO 8:00am PST 6th January 2026 – 3 Screen Solutions (3SS), a global leader in powering entertainment experiences across devices and vehicles, today announced the 3Ready Content Bundle, a production-ready entertainment ecosystem that gives automakers a single entertainment supplier and content providers a single software provider integration to work with to provide content in vehicles.

Designed around content that naturally fits the environment of the cabin, the 3Ready Content Bundle for Automotive removes years of technical and licensing complexity from both sides of the automotive–media relationship, getting high quality content to in-car consumers more quickly and easily and maintaining compatibility over time.

As vehicle displays grow and passenger expectations evolve, in-car entertainment has become a strategic differentiator for the industry. Yet automakers continue to struggle with fragmented platforms, multiple OS, licensing agreements, lengthy partner negotiations and the challenge of adapting media experiences to an environment defined by variable connectivity, short session lengths, family use cases and strict safety constraints. Meanwhile, content providers face an equally unfamiliar landscape having to meet multiple OEM requirements, certification hurdles, and UX behaviours that differ significantly from home entertainment.

The 3Ready Content Bundle addresses both sides’ challenges by offering a single, production-ready path that brings curated, contextual content into the car through a unified integration layer. Built on years of real deployments and extensive automotive experience.

The Content Bundle gives OEMs and their customers access to an unparalleled entertainment ecosystem featuring over 2,000 top-tier Hollywood movies, more than 25 globally relevant news providers (including Bloomberg, DW, Euronews, France24), access to 5+ streaming platforms (such as Kidoodle TV, Victory+, wedotv), over 15 Sports Channels, kids content, karaoke and package of 10 games. This extensive content portfolio is brought together from best-in-class partners including A Parent Media Co., DW, Free Live Sports, LeadStory, Stingray in addition to those previously mentioned and many more to be announced shortly, ensuring a rich and diverse in-car entertainment experience.

“The car is a unique environment with its own rhythms and its own expectations from passengers,” said Anna Michałowska, Head of Content Partnerships Automotive at 3SS. “Our approach focuses on bringing relevant content into the vehicle that naturally elevates the journey, not by replicating living-room models, but by working with partners whose formats already align with the way people interact with the car.”

“What makes this ecosystem meaningful is the quality of partners who are already shaping it. Each of them brings content that naturally fits the in-car context and elevates the experience for passengers. We are grateful for their trust and collaboration. said Anna Michałowska, Head of Content Partnerships Automotive at 3SS. “As we continue to grow this curated ecosystem our mission is to build a reliable bridge between two worlds: automotive & content industry, which speak different languages and face different constraints. This bundle helps align these worlds in a way that feels natural and truly valuable for drivers and passengers”

Operating across AOSP, Linux, Android Automotive OS and hybrid architectures, the solution gives automakers a fast and reliable way to launch entertainment offerings early in their product cycles. Crucially, the model simplifies the commercial foundation, so OEMs can access multiple content sources through one managed relationship, instead of negotiating separately with each provider. The unified content pipeline, pre-integration work, and simplified licensing arrangements drastically shorten time-to-market while ensuring long-term scalability.

For content partners, the Bundle provides a predictable, compliant and brand-respectful entry point into the vehicle ecosystem. Rather than adapting to multiple technical standards and certification processes, partners integrate once with 3Ready and reach passengers across compatible OEM programs. This gives content providers a safe and scalable pathway into one of the most rapidly growing entertainment environments.

“The automotive market is becoming one of the most exciting new surfaces for entertainment,” Michałowska added. “But entering that space requires an understanding of safety, accessibility and regional context. Through 3Ready, we make that transition seamless, commercially clear and operationally sustainable.”

Making CES a key milestone for already onboarded partners, 3SS expects to welcome additional partners throughout the course of 2026 and beyond, extending the ecosystem with content designed to enrich the in-car context across all regions and demographics.

With the 3Ready Content Bundle, 3SS reinforces its position as a leader in in-car entertainment, not with concepts or future promises but with a proven solution already supporting millions of viewing hours in production vehicles worldwide.

The 3Ready Content Bundle is available immediately, with private demonstrations taking place during CES 2026 in Las Vegas, LVCC West Hall, Level 1 | Booth 6719 (P3 Group Booth).

ENDS

About 3SS: 3SS is a global leader in digital entertainment technology, delivering solutions that create experiences people love. Since 2009, 3SS has been trusted by telcos, pay-TV operators and streamers for its expertise in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. The award-winning 3Ready product platform accelerates seamless entertainment service launches across all devices, while empowering customer-centric innovation.

