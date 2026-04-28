AB Global Expands Partnership Strategy with Appointment of Jessica M. Johnson, MBA, PHR

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, today announced the appointment of Jessica M. Johnson as Partnership Manager, a strategic move focused on building a disciplined, execution-driven partnership ecosystem across the HR technology landscape.In an industry where "partnership ecosystem" often means little more than a collection of logos and integrations, AB Global is taking a fundamentally different approach, one centered on alignment, execution, and operational integration.Johnson brings a diverse and highly technical HR background spanning manufacturing, healthcare, IT services, consulting, and higher education. Her experience consistently reflects the ability to connect people strategy, systems, and business outcomes, a critical foundation for building partnerships that actually function in the real world.Prior to joining AB Global, Johnson served as an Expert Consultant with HR Path, where she advised organizations on aligning HR technology, systems, and processes to support broader digital transformation initiatives.She also held senior HRIS leadership roles with Gates Corporation, Leprino Foods, Vail Resorts, and TriZetto Corporation, where she led enterprise-level HRIS strategy, system design, and large-scale integrations across platforms including SAP, SuccessFactors, PeopleSoft, and Cornerstone.Throughout her career, Johnson has been responsible for translating complex workforce data into actionable insights, developing executive dashboards and analytics frameworks that provide visibility into turnover, talent acquisition, workforce trends, and organizational performance. She has also played a key role in implementing and optimizing HR systems supporting organizations ranging from 4,500 to over 25,000 employees, while serving as a trusted advisor to leaders across HR, operations, and corporate functions.From Partner Lists to Partner ExecutionAs Partnership Manager, Johnson is responsible for building, structuring, and operationalizing AB Global's partnership ecosystem across ATS, HRIS, PEOs, HR buying groups, marketplaces, and strategic channel partners.Her role is focused on turning partnerships into coordinated, functional relationships that integrate across systems, teams, and client experiences.Working directly with the Chief Growth Officer, Johnson will help define how partnerships are developed, activated, and managed, ensuring alignment across Sales, Product, Marketing, Integrations, and Operations."Partnerships don't fail because of lack of opportunity, they fail because of lack of execution," said Johnson. "The focus is on building programs that actually work, across systems, teams, and real client environments."Raising the StandardAB Global's investment in partnership development reflects a broader perspective on the industry:Most partnership ecosystems look impressive at a glance, until you evaluate how they actually perform."Partnerships should not exist as a static list or a marketing exercise," said Brittany Bollinger Boyle , Founder and CEO of AB Global. "They should operate as an extension of how a company delivers value. That requires structure, accountability, and execution. That's the standard we're building, and exactly what Jessica is here to advance."Johnson's background in HRIS architecture, analytics, and enterprise workforce systems positions her to bridge the gap between technology, data, and operational execution, a critical advantage in today's fragmented HR tech environment.Her appointment underscores AB Global's continued focus on building partnerships that go beyond announcements and integrations, toward intentional ecosystems that function with clarity, consistency, and purpose.ABOUT AB GLOBALAB Global is The Gold Standard in Background Screening, providing compliant, global background investigations backed by a client-centered experience.The company holds dual PBSA Accreditations (U.S. & Global) and operates 100% U.S.-based, ensuring complete data sovereignty and ethical compliance across every market it serves.

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