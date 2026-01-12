Telaeris Delivers the Industry’s First Android 15 Handheld Reader, Advancing Security and Performance for Access Control

XPressEntry Handheld Badge Verification XPressEntry Emergency Evacuation Mustering

Telaeris‘ XPressEntry XPID210 series handheld readers now shipping with a more robust security framework with Android 15 and improved overall device performance

The industry’s first Android 15 handheld reader meets modern IT requirements, enabling customers to securely deploy XPressEntry in evolving network environments.” — Jose Flores, VP of Sales, Telaeris

DUBAI, CA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telaeris, Inc. , a leading provider of handheld solutions for Physical Access Control Systems (PACS), today announced from Intersec 2026 that its XPID210 Series Handheld Badge and Biometric Reader with Android 15 is now shipping. This reader is the first of its kind - built for the access control industry with Android 15 - delivering stronger security and better performance to customers operating in demanding, security-critical environments.Android 15 strengthens OS-level security, tightens permission enforcement, improves background process control, and is significantly faster than previous models. Paired with Telaeris’ secure device configuration and the XPressEntry platform, the XPID210 Series serves as a stable mobile endpoint built for continuous operation in real-world security environments. From real life locations such as guard shacks, secure perimeters, and emergency assembly areas, it is designed to validate identity and perform reliably in the field, day after day.“Physical security doesn’t exist without cybersecurity,” said Jose Flores, VP of Sales, Telaeris. “By delivering the industry’s first Android 15 handheld reader, we’ve provided a solution that meets our customers’ IT requirements, enabling them to securely deploy XPressEntry in their evolving network environment.”Telaeris’ XPressEntry XPID Series handheld readers extend access control beyond fixed doors, enabling real-time credential verification, biometric authentication, and personnel accountability wherever security teams operate. The new XPID210 handhelds integrate seamlessly with existing XPressEntry systems allowing customers who have prior versions of XPID handheld readers to simply add devices when ready or migrate if desired.* HANDHELD BADGE VERIFICATION – Validate permissions and authenticate identities on the go in locations where fixed readers are impractical, while maintaining real-time facility occupancy data.* EMERGENCY EVACUATION MUSTERING – Quickly account for personnel and visitors during real emergencies to improve evacuation response, employee safety, and OSHA or regulatory compliance.* CORPORATE EVENTS AND TRAINING – Use existing security credentials to manage access for meetings, training sessions, and corporate events, including the ability to deny access when required.* HANDHELD BIOMETRIC VERIFICATION – Enforce high-security workflows using biometric and multi-factor authentication to strengthen identity and permissions assurance in sensitive areas.* ENTRY AND EXIT TRACKING – Monitor movement in and out of facilities to maintain accurate occupancy records, improve accountability, and provide real-time visibility for security teams in the field.* ADDITIONAL USE CASES – Time and attendance, confined space management, bus entry validation, guest and visitor tracking, remote parking enforcement, mobile enrollment, and more.XPressEntry handheld readers proudly lead the industry with the most access control integrations and broadest support for badge technologies plus biometrics, giving organizations flexibility as their security requirements evolve over time.Experience the XPressEntry XPID210 reader at Intersec 2026Telaeris invites attendees of Intersec 2026 to visit Booth S2-C09 at the Dubai World Trade Centre to see the XPID210 in action. Discover how this cutting-edge solution can enhance your organization’s safety and security operations.About TelaerisFounded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in safety and physical security solutions that safeguard people and business interests, enhance access control, and improve real-time facility monitoring. With a commitment to innovation, Telaeris collaborates with global companies to keep workplaces and facilities safe, secure, and connected. For more information, please visit https://telaeris.com/

XPressEntry is the handheld solution for access control systems.

