Applications Available for Vacancy of Eighth Judicial District, Department 26

January 5, 2026

Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced the retirement of the Honorable Gloria J. Sturman from the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada, Department 26. Judge Sturman will retire mid-February 2026. The Commission on Judicial Selection will convene to fill the forthcoming vacancy. The application period opens today, January 5th, 2026, and submissions are due by noon on February 4th, 2026.

Applicants interested in applying must contact Ms. Margarita Bautista at mbautista@nvcourts.nv.gov to receive the required application materials.

Application instructions can be found here https://nvcourts.gov/_media/media/folders/committees_and_commissions/judicial_selection/documents