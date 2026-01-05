DBI Continues Its Legacy Under the GF Banner

DBI is now officially part of GreenbergFarrow (GF), continuing with the same team and leadership while gaining expanded resources and a broader platform.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GF is pleased to announce that DBI, a design firm long known for its thoughtful, client-focused architectural and interior design work, is now fully operating under the GF umbrella following GF’s acquisition of DBI in March 2024. This formal transition reflects the deep alignment between DBI and GF and positions the team for even greater impact on behalf of clients.Since its founding in 1973, DBI has delivered a broad range of master planning, architectural design, interior architecture and design, specialized “stealth” design for advanced technical environments, furniture planning and move management, and construction administration services. DBI’s work spans commercial office environments, mission-critical facilities, campus planning, and workplace interiors, with a focus on creating spaces that are functional, innovative, and human-centered.Now operating fully under the GF umbrella, DBI retains its team, leadership, and design identity, while benefiting from GF’s expanded technical capabilities, collaborative network, and nationwide reach.“This is the same team our clients have come to know and trust, with a new level of support from GF that enables us to do even more,” said Beth Todd , Managing Director of Reston. “Since joining GF last March, we have preserved what makes DBI unique while gaining access to deeper expertise across disciplines. Operating fully under the GF brand allows us to better serve our clients, support our people, and pursue bold new opportunities together.”Clients will continue to work with the professionals they know, with no disruption to service or ongoing projects. The Reston team remains fully in place and committed to delivering exceptional design and thoughtful solutions rooted in collaboration and innovation.This announcement reinforces GF’s strategic approach to growth: investing in strong, established teams and empowering them with expanded resources, shared best practices, and a unified platform to deliver even greater value.

