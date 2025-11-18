From Local Roots to Luxury Living: GreenbergFarrow (GF) Expands Florida Portfolio with Restore at Viera

Restore at Viera Florida Rendering

GreenbergFarrow (GF) has begun work on Restore at Viera, a new 55+ active adult community in one of Florida’s fastest-growing regions.

Restore at Viera is an exciting opportunity to contribute to one of the most thoughtfully planned and rapidly expanding areas in Florida.” — Kelly Hosack, Managing Director at GF

CHARLESTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenbergFarrow (GF) has begun work on Restore at Viera, a premier 55+ active-adult community located in one of Florida’s fastest-growing regions. The project represents another milestone in GF’s expansion across the state following the opening of its Orlando office and continues a trusted partnership with The Berry Company to create communities that promote connection, comfort, and quality of life.“Restore at Viera is an exciting opportunity to contribute to one of the most thoughtfully planned and rapidly expanding areas in Florida,” said Kelly Hosack, Managing Director at GF. “It’s personally meaningful to me as well. I was born and raised in the nearby Melbourne area and remember when Viera was mostly pastures and wetlands. Being able to design a community here that supports this next generation of residents feels like a full-circle moment.”A Community Designed for ConnectionThe 55+ development will feature a mix of apartment-style buildings and carriage-style duplex cottages with garages, thoughtfully designed to encourage wellness, creativity, and social connection. Residents will enjoy both indoor and outdoor amenities, including a demonstration kitchen, fitness studios, massage and art rooms, a theater, game spaces, and pickleball courts. Outdoor gathering areas and a resort-style pool with an open-air cabana further reflect the community’s focus on active, social living.Permitting for Restore at Viera is currently underway, with construction expected to begin in November 2025 and completion anticipated in 2027 following a 16-month schedule.Design Inspired by Proven SuccessDrawing inspiration from Restore at Carolina Park, a highly successful active-adult community also designed by GF, the team sought to reimagine and elevate the concept for Viera. “Starting with a proven model gave us a strong foundation, but we saw it as an opportunity to make Viera even better,” said Johnathan Van Duyne, Project Designer. “We introduced refreshed interiors, flexible layouts, and community spaces that truly celebrate Florida’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle.”The design balances scale and livability, a hallmark of GF’s multifamily expertise. By combining larger apartment buildings with smaller, more private cottage-style homes, the project creates a resident-focused environment that supports both independence and community engagement.A Continued Partnership with The Berry CompanyGF’s ongoing collaboration with The Berry Company is rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to design excellence. While The Berry Company joined the Restore at Viera team after permitting was underway, their expertise helped refine the project and ensure a smooth continuation of development. The partnership also extends to other GF projects, including the Point Hope community, highlighting a consistent collaboration across multiple developments. “Tony and his team are partners in every sense,” noted Hosack. “Their decisiveness and openness to innovation make each project a success. Restore at Viera reflects that collaborative spirit and our shared vision for communities that truly enhance residents’ quality of life.”Supporting a Growing RegionViera, recently named one of the Top 25 Master-Planned Communities in the U.S. by Brevard County Realty, has experienced exceptional growth; its population increasing by nearly 58% between 2010 and 2022, with projections showing it will nearly double by 2045 (Florida Today). Restore at Viera meets a growing need for age-targeted housing while complementing the area’s thriving live-work-play environment. Conveniently located near I-95, the community will offer residents easy access to retail, dining, healthcare, and recreation across the Space Coast.Building on Momentum in FloridaRestore at Viera underscores GF’s continued growth and commitment to Florida. With a strong foundation of multifamily, retail, and mixed-use projects statewide, and a relatively new Orlando office, the firm continues to expand its reach and reinforce its role as a trusted partner in shaping the built environment across Central Florida and beyond.“This project represents more than just great design,” said Hosack. “It’s about creating spaces that serve the needs of the community today while planning for the opportunities of tomorrow.”About GFFounded in 1974, GreenbergFarrow (GF) is an architecture, engineering, and planning firm known for creating thoughtful, high-performance environments across the commercial, residential, mixed-use, and retail sectors. With offices across the United States and abroad, GF combines local expertise with global perspective to deliver solutions that enhance communities and shape the future of the built environment.

