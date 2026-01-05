Dr. Galina Releases New YouTube Video Addressing Overlooked Thyroid Dysfunction Despite 'Normal' Lab Results

Your thyroid plays a central role in energy, mood, and metabolism, and it deserves a deeper look.” — Dr. Galina Mironova, ND

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Galina , a naturopathic doctor specializing in functional and hormone-focused care, has released a new educational YouTube video aimed at individuals who continue to feel unwell despite being told their lab results are normal. The video highlights how thyroid dysfunction is often missed in conventional evaluations and explains why symptoms may appear long before standard testing raises red flags.In the video, Dr. Galina addresses common but frequently dismissed symptoms such as fatigue, mood changes, weight fluctuations, brain fog, and a general sense of feeling unlike oneself. She explains how these symptoms can be early indicators of thyroid imbalance, even when routine lab values appear within normal ranges.The video provides a clear and approachable breakdown of thyroid physiology, including how TSH, T4, and T3 function together in the body. Dr. Galina also explores the connection between thyroid health, metabolism, and mood, helping viewers understand why thyroid dysfunction can affect both physical and emotional well-being.Additional topics covered include autoimmune thyroid conditions such as Hashimoto’s and Graves’ disease, as well as how life stages and stressors like pregnancy, postpartum changes, perimenopause, and chronic stress can significantly impact thyroid function.Dr. Galina emphasizes the importance of a functional and naturopathic approach, which looks beyond standard lab ranges to uncover root causes and identify imbalances earlier. This approach allows for more personalized care and intervention before symptoms become more severe.“This video is for anyone who has been told everything looks fine but knows something does not feel right,” said Dr. Galina. “Your thyroid plays a central role in energy, mood, and metabolism, and it deserves a deeper look.”The full video is now available on YouTube and can be viewed at:Viewers are encouraged to watch, save, and share the video with anyone who has been told their labs are normal despite ongoing symptoms.About Dr. GalinaDr. Galina is a naturopathic doctor with a focus on functional medicine, hormone health, and root-cause healing. Her work centers on helping patients understand their bodies, address underlying imbalances, and achieve sustainable wellness through personalized care and education.

