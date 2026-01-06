HIROH Officially Launches World’s Most User Friendly Secure Phone

World’s most security-optimized phone that can be used as a daily phone officially launches at CES 2026

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIROH , the global innovator in everyday secure communications, today announced the official worldwide launch of the HIROH phone, powered by Murena’s /e/OS , now on sale at HIROH.io for $999 USD to be delivered in March 2026. This release marks the first time consumers can purchase a flagship smartphone built from the ground up with hardware-enforced privacy — without sacrificing performance, design, or everyday usability. The security gurus behind the HIROH have won three separate CES Innovation awards for other secure communication technologies.The HIROH phone, powered by /e/OS, represents a significant breakthrough in consumer security technology, delivering the industry’s most advanced physical privacy controls inside a premium, globally compatible smartphone. Designed for users who demand absolute control over their data — including government leaders, executives, journalists, parents, and privacy-conscious professionals — HIROH technical specs and user experience rival devices such as the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25 while offering something neither device delivers: true hardware-level privacy protection, and if chosen, a de-googled operating system.At the center of the HIROH phone’s design is its dual hardware kill switch system. One switch electronically disables the microphone and camera, while the second disconnects GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. This architecture makes remote surveillance or unauthorized tracking physically impossible. Unlike other privacy switches that power off the device, the HIROH maintains full usability in “secure mode,” confirmed by a red physical indicator that shows protections are active.“Today’s launch represents a milestone not just for HIROH, but for consumer security technology,” said Victor Cocchia, CEO of HIROH. “For the first time, people no longer have to choose between privacy and a premium phone. The HIROH phone merges true physical security with full everyday functionality. It’s about empowering users to communicate, work, and live securely — without compromise and without carrying a second device.”To support both privacy-first and mainstream users, HIROH offers a choice of operating systems:• Murena /e/OS for complete “de-Googled” privacy• Android 16 for maximum compatibilityWhen using /e/OS, users retain access to both Murena’s curated third-party app store and the full Android/Google app ecosystem, providing user flexibility while maintaining the communications protections enforced by HIROH’s hardware.The phone is fully unlocked, works across all global networks, and is backed by an industry-leading two-year warranty that covers repair or replacement for any hardware or software defect.FULL HIROH SPECS:Performance• RAM 16GB• Internal Storage 512GB• Expandable Storage Up to 2TB• Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300• Operating System e/OSCamera• Rear Main Samsung 108MP• Wide Angle Sony 13MP• Macro 2MP• Front Sony 32MPDisplay• Size 6.67" AMOLED• Refresh Rate 120Hz• Brightness 1200 nits (1800 peak)• Resolution 2712 x 1220• Protection Gorilla Glass VictusSecurity & Privacy• Encrypted Storage 2TB SD Slot• Privacy Mode Secure Sandbox• Biometric Fingerprint• Tracking Zero Data HarvestingBattery• Capacity Replaceable 5000mAh High Density• Fast Charging 33WConnectivity• Network 5G Enabled• WiFi WiFi 6• Bluetooth 5.2• Port USB-C###About HIROH, LLCHIROH, LLC, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global innovator in everyday secure communications. HIROH products are built for those who cannot afford to compromise — heads of state, executives safeguarding sensitive data, journalists operating in high-risk environments, parents protecting their children, and everyday users tired of being tracked and sold. HIROH believes that privacy should not be a luxury; it should be built into the devices we use every day.The HIROH phone is the result of more than a decade of research and development from a team of veteran security and privacy experts led by CEO Victor Cocchia and CTO Alexander Barangan. Cocchia holds more than 20 patents in mobile security technologies and is a recipient of the prestigious IAPP-HPE Privacy Innovation Award, previously awarded to innovators at Microsoft, IBM, and SAP.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.