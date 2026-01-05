Governor Abbott Appoints LaFond To Texas Pharmaceutical Initiative Governing Board
TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jason LaFond to the Texas Pharmaceutical Initiative Governing Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board is tasked with developing a business plan to provide cost effective drugs and other medical supplies for the public employee sector.
Jason LaFond of Austin is counsel at Scott Douglass & McConnico LLP. Previously, LaFond served as assistant solicitor general and as associate vice president for Legal Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Civil Appellate Section, Austin Bar Association Civil Appellate Section, and the Federalist Society. LaFond received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Maryland, a Master of Arts in Political Science from American University, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School.
