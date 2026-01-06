A Milestone Worth Celebrating: Corrdesa Deploys 100th Electroplating Unit

The CSPL-01. Known commercially as the 'Electra'.

Corrdesa Celebrates a Major Achievement in Expanding Mobile, Non Drip Electroplating Technology for Aerospace Sustainment

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corrdesa is proud to announce the deployment of our 100th non-drip electroplating GSE unit, supporting corrosion-preventative repairs of cadmium and zinc-nickel on the F-35 warfighter.This electroplating unit, also available commercially as the ‘Electra,’ is part of Corrdesa’s growing family of Corrosion Remediation Systems This achievement marks a significant step forward in our mission to integrate non-drip electroplating technology as a practical, cost-effective solution for minimizing aircraft downtime, repair costs, and hazardous waste. Since 2017, Corrdesa has been committed to developing equipment that meets the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. Traditionally, even minor coating repairs required aircraft to be grounded, disassembled, and shipped off-site for treatment. We saw a better way.By leveraging our expertise in corrosion science, coatings, and computational fluid dynamics (CFD), we engineered a compact, ruggedized, and mobile electroplating station— bringing the repair process directly to the aircraft. This innovation has helped streamline maintenance operations and reduce turnaround times across the industry.Reaching our 100th deployed unit is a testament to the durability, reliability, and impact of our technology. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our suppliers, customers, and dedicated team members whose support and collaboration made this milestone possible.Corrdesa remains committed to delivering dependable solutions that keep aircraft flying and operations running smoothly.Here's to continued innovation and excellence!

