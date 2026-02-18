Corrdesa Releases Automotive-Validated Corrosion Data in Djinn, Accelerating Digital Transformation in Vehicle Design

Corrosion Djinn allows the comparison of materials to predict corrosion risk. The Galvanic Current of two materials being compared.

Djinn Now Includes Polarization Data for 67 Automotive-Relevant Materials, Enabling Automotive-Ready Galvanic Corrosion Prediction

This is what digital transformation looks like for corrosion engineering: science-backed electrochemical data, computational analysis, and the ability to design out risks in the virtual vehicle” — Siva Palani

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corrdesa LLC today announced an important addition to the materials database within its corrosion intelligence platform, Corrdesa Corrosion DjinnTM. Djinn now includes experimentally acquired polarization data for 67 automotive-relevant materials, developed through direct collaboration with Ford Motor Company and General Motors.This expanded dataset marks a significant milestone in making Djinn automotive-ready, providing OEMs and suppliers with high-fidelity electrochemical inputs using real automotive manufactured materials, coatings and sealants. The measurement protocol builds on Corrdesa's proven experience gathering aerospace material data for the U.S. Department of Defense.Unlike generic or literature-derived corrosion inputs, the new Djinn dataset reflects actual measured polarization behavior for alloys, coatings, and surface treatments commonly used in modern automotive platforms, including mixed-material assemblies and electrified vehicle architectures.“This is what digital transformation looks like for corrosion engineering: science-backed electrochemical data, computational analysis, and the ability to design out corrosion risks in the virtual vehicle—before a single prototype is built,” said Siva Palani , CTO of Corrdesa. “By working directly with Ford and GM to acquire high-quality polarization data, we’ve taken a positive step to ensure Djinn reflects the materials and realities automotive engineers actually face.”Automotive-Relevant. Engineering-Grade. Ready Today.With this release, automotive engineering teams can now use Djinn to:• Predict corrosion risk early in design, before tooling or prototype builds• Evaluate material and coating tradeoffs using measured electrochemical behavior• Assess galvanic interactions in mixed-material body, chassis, and powertrain assemblies• Support electrified vehicle development, where material lightweighting and new power architectures introduce additional corrosion risks• Reduce reliance on physical corrosion testing while improving confidence in durability decisionsDjinn integrates directly with digital engineering workflows, enabling corrosion assessment to become a design-time discipline rather than a late-stage test finding.Built for OEMs and Tier 1sThe inclusion of Ford- and GM-collaborated data underscores Corrdesa’s commitment to building industry-validated, corrosion intelligence. Djinn is designed to support:• Automotive OEM corrosion, materials, and durability teams• Tier 1 suppliers responsible for subsystem and component integrity• Advanced engineering groups focused on cost reduction, lightweighting, and electrificationAbout Corrdesa DjinnCorrdesa Djinn is a corrosion intelligence platform that transforms electrochemical data into actionable engineering insight. Djinn enables organizations to predict corrosion behavior across materials, environments, and product designs—supporting informed decisions from concept through sustainment.About CorrdesaCorrdesa LLC is a technology company specializing in digital corrosion prediction and lifecycle durability intelligence. Corrdesa works with automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial organizations to reduce corrosion risk, cost, and uncertainty through data-driven engineering.

Corrosion Djinn Galvanic Corrosion Analysis Demo

