Gov. Stein Declares January Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Today Governor Josh Stein proclaimed January Human Trafficking Prevention Month and January 11 Human Trafficking Awareness Day to draw attention to this borderless crime impacting more than 20 million people each year.

“Human trafficking is a crime that thrives in darkness; that’s why we must shine a light,” said Governor Josh Stein. “During Human Trafficking Prevention Month, we highlight our efforts to prevent exploitation, support survivors, and hold people accountable for this horrific crime because even one victim is too many.”

Eleven state government buildings in downtown Raleigh will be illuminated with blue lights from January 7 through 11 to raise awareness for survivors and victims of human trafficking. The North Carolina Department of Administration’s Division for Women and Youth designated January 6 an honorary #WearBlueDay for state employees who want to show support ahead of the national #WearBlueDay campaign on Sunday, January 11.

“Human trafficking is a notorious cycle fueled by violence, manipulation, and fear,” said Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “It is a crime that is known to increase in times of natural disasters and economic hardships – all of which we have faced in recent years. We must continue to work together to break this vicious cycle.”

Legislation enacted in 2024 expanded resources for victims and training for providers in communities across the state; it also requires training for employees and contractors of lodging establishments and vacation rentals. The Division for Women and Youth is continuing to improve and expand training, technical assistance, and resources to help combat human trafficking statewide.

Human trafficking is a crime that uses force or coercion to recruit, harbor, transport, provide, buy, or sell human beings for labor and/or services. It is a crime that impacts people regardless of race, religion, gender, age, citizenship, or socioeconomic status. However, it disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations, including immigrants, refugees, Black and Indigenous people, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and individuals living in poverty or experiencing abuse or violence. State-funded victim services agencies reported serving 507 human trafficking survivors across North Carolina during fiscal year 2024-2025.

To find more information and resources about combatting human trafficking and to view a map of buildings participating in the blue light campaign, visit the Department of Administration website.

If you believe someone may be a victim of human trafficking, report your suspicions to the 24-hour National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BEFREE” to 233733. Contact local law enforcement only if someone is in immediate danger. Read Governor Stein’s proclamation.

About NCDOA and the NC Division for Women and Youth

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department’s advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state’s population that have been traditionally underserved. The North Carolina Division for Women and Youth's mission is to advise the governor, state legislators, and state leaders on issues impacting women and youth.