Rise in Student Enrollment at CUNY Schools

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that enrollment at the City University of New York increased for the third consecutive year. Fueled by gains at CUNY community colleges, the results reflect Governor Hochul’s efforts to expand access to higher education through targeted enrollment initiatives and the Governor’s free community college initiative, CUNY Reconnect, which provides free tuition, fees, books and supplies for adult learners ages 25 to 55 to earn their first college degree in a high-demand program. Since the State began this initiative this summer, 5,877 New Yorkers have enrolled in the program.

“CUNY enrollment is rising as a result of our historic investments in free community college and CUNY Reconnect –– bridging the education gap for thousands of New Yorkers and giving them the tools to reach their ambitions,” Governor Hochul said. “By providing access to an affordable, high-quality education, we’re giving the leaders of the future the chance to meet their potential and opening up doors that benefit all New Yorkers.”

Enrollment for the Fall 2025 semester grew by 3.8 percent compared to last year, driven largely by a seven percent increase across CUNY community colleges. All seven CUNY community colleges posted gains this semester. In total, the University welcomed 9,000 more students this year.

Since Fall 2022, total enrollment has increased by nine percent with nearly 21,000 additional students enrolled at CUNY colleges. Fall 2025 figures show a total enrollment of about 247,000.

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “Rising enrollment at CUNY is evidence of the growing demand for quality, affordable education. This progress is made possible thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued investment in the success of New York’s students. Together, we are opening doors for students across New York to take advantage of all CUNY has to offer.”

This year’s increase in community college enrollment is bolstered by the initial success of Governor Hochul’s free community college initiative, CUNY Reconnect. Borough of Manhattan Community College, Bronx Community College and Queensborough Community College have supported the most CUNY students through the Governor’s program, with each welcoming over 1,000 students.

CUNY participated in Governor Hochul’s New York State College Application Month campaign, which for the third consecutive year waived application fees for high school students across New York State from November 10 to November 21. Last October, CUNY launched the third iteration of its “Welcome to CUNY” recruitment letter distributed to all graduating high school seniors at New York City Public Schools, who separately had their application fees waived from October 27 through November 21. This year, for the first time, letters were emailed directly to nearly 70,000 seniors and their families.

In the FY26 Enacted Budget alone, New York State support for CUNY included $169 million in new state operational support and $537 million in capital support. Specific investments in the Budget included:

$130 million in increased operating aid for CUNY senior colleges and schools to support students and attract and retain top faculty and staff.

$113 million to support CUNY research facilities and bolster the University’s standing as a leading facilitator of public-good research.

Enactment of Governor Hochul’s free community college initiative, CUNY Reconnect, for adults ages 25-55 without a degree who choose to pursue a degree in a high-demand field.

$8 million for CUNY ASAP and ACE, a nationally replicated student success program, to support academic and career advisement, tuition grants, textbooks and students’ transportation costs.

The CUNY application is open for Fall 2026 admissions. Prospective students can learn more about applying to CUNY and begin the application online at cuny.edu/learnmore.