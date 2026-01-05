Health on 2026 New Year babies statistics

The Department of Health is pleased to announce that a total of 1669 babies were safely delivered on the first day of the year 2026 (New Year`s Day) across the country`s public health facilities. This is an increase from 1448 deliveries recorded last year this time. One of the first babies of the year was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital in the Western Cape at 00:00, weighing 3.8 kg, to proud mother Geneva Claasen.

The Department congratulates all mothers and remind them to ensure the babies are protected from childhood diseases and injury by getting immunised and by being careful at home. The Department is committed to travel side by side with mothers and caregivers to ensure all children receive the nurturing care they need to develop best.

Meanwhile, the Department is concerned about an increase in teen mothers. More than 160 teenage girls are amongst mothers who delivered bundles of joy this year, compared to just over 80 teen mothers recorded in 2025 New Year`s Day.

The Department calls for stronger collaboration with government, NGOs and other societal stakeholders including parents to implement various health interventions targeted at girls and young women together with their counterparts, to increase uptake of sexual and mental health services offered at various settings including Youth Friedly Zones located within primary health centres or clinics designed to provide safe, youth-friendly spaces with confidential health services to empower them, and offer alternatives for healthier futures.

Breakdown of births per province

Province Boy child Girl Child Total Easten Cape 89 119 208 Gauteng 198 198 396 Free State 36 36 72 Limpopo 110 124 234 KwaZulu-Natal 167 167 334 Mpumalanga 63 78 141 North West 41 61 102 Northern Cape 28 22 50 Western Cape 66 66 132 TOTAL 798 871 1669

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:



Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

Spokesperson for Minister of Health

Cell: 082 353 9859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

