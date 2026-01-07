Umalusi announces 2025 end of year national exam results, 9 Jan
The media is invited to the Umalusi briefing to pronounce on the 2025 end of year national examination results of the Department of Basic Education (DBE), Independent Examinations Board (IEB), South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI) and Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET).
The details of the briefing are as follows:
Date: Friday, 09 January 2026
Time: 09h30 for 10h00
Venue: Umalusi, Thuto-Mfundo Building. 37 General Van Ryneveld Street, Persequor Technopark, Pretoria
Live Streaming: Facebook & YouTube: @Umalusi_RSA
Enquiries:
Nthabiseng Khotlele
Manager: Public Relations and Communications
Cell: 081 505 2886
E-mail: Nthabiseng.Khotlele@umalusi.org.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.