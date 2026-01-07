Umalusi announces 2025 end of year national exam results, 9 Jan

The media is invited to the Umalusi briefing to pronounce on the 2025 end of year national examination results of the Department of Basic Education (DBE), Independent Examinations Board (IEB), South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI) and Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET).

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Friday, 09 January 2026

Time: 09h30 for 10h00

Venue: Umalusi, Thuto-Mfundo Building. 37 General Van Ryneveld Street, Persequor Technopark, Pretoria

Live Streaming: Facebook & YouTube: @Umalusi_RSA

Enquiries:

Nthabiseng Khotlele

Manager: Public Relations and Communications

Cell: 081 505 2886

E-mail: Nthabiseng.Khotlele@umalusi.org.za

#GovZAUpdates

