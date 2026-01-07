Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,408 in the last 365 days.

Umalusi announces 2025 end of year national exam results, 9 Jan

The media is invited to the Umalusi briefing to pronounce on the 2025 end of year national examination results of the Department of Basic Education (DBE), Independent Examinations Board (IEB), South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI) and Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET).

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Friday, 09 January 2026
Time: 09h30 for 10h00
Venue: Umalusi, Thuto-Mfundo Building. 37 General Van Ryneveld Street, Persequor Technopark, Pretoria
Live Streaming:     Facebook & YouTube: @Umalusi_RSA

Enquiries:
Nthabiseng Khotlele
Manager: Public Relations and Communications
Cell: 081 505 2886
E-mail: Nthabiseng.Khotlele@umalusi.org.za

#GovZAUpdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Umalusi announces 2025 end of year national exam results, 9 Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.