Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts visits Rustenburg Waste Tyre Depot in Tlhabane, 8 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will on Thursday, 08 January 2025, visit the Rustenburg Waste Tyre Depot in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, as part of her oversight visit to projects funded by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) in the North West Province.

The visit aims to allow the Deputy Minister to inspect the operations of the waste tyre facility and assess progress on the implementation of the department’s environmental initiatives in the province.

Following the site visit, Deputy Minister Swarts will visit various locations in Rustenburg where trees were planted as part of her One Million Trees Campaign, which was held on Heritage Day, 24 September 2025.

As part of her oversight visit to the province, Deputy Minister Swarts will also lead a clean-up campaign within the Rustenburg area.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the site visit as follows:

EVENT DETAILS

Visit to the Rustenburg Waste Tyre Depot in Tlhabane

Date: Thursday, 08 January 2025

Time: 11h00 – 13h00

Venue: Rustenburg Waste Tyre Depot, 3556 Moraka Street, Tlhabane Unit 1, Tlhabane, Rustenburg

Clean-up campaign within Rustenburg area

Date: Thursday, 08 January 2025

Time: 09h00 – 10h00

Venue: Bojanala District Municipality

To RSVP, please contact Michael Mokoena 082 867 5634 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena 066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

