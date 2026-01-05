martinwolf Announces Two Promotions

Alec Buchenic - Vice President Jacob Krupp - Senior Associate

martinwolf, a leading M&A advisor exclusively focused on IT, announced the promotions of Alec Buchenic to Vice President and Jacob Krupp to Senior Associate.

Alec joined martinwolf as a senior analyst in 2023, and during his time at the firm has helped to close over five transactions, including Celestica’s acquisition of NCS Global, the sale of WebSan Solutions to Pfingsten Partners, and CMIT Solutions’ acquisition of Wright Technology Group. As Vice President, he will continue to lead and support the execution of M&A transactions, while also spearheading the firm’s market intelligence efforts. Alec was previously a senior analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since joining martinwolf in 2022 as an analyst, Jacob has played a key role in supporting client engagements across the IT Cloud/Tech-Enabled Services, IT Supply Chain, and software/SaaS sectors. In his role as Senior Associate, he will continue to lead and support the execution of M&A transactions, with a focus on financial analysis, valuation, and industry research. Before joining the firm, Jacob was an analyst at Piper Sandler & Co.

“We are pleased to recognize Alec and Jacob for their outstanding contributions and continued advancement at martinwolf,” said Seth Collins, martinwolf Managing Partner. “Their leadership, determination, and enthusiasm are deeply valued both by our team and the clients they serve. Alec and Jacob have played integral roles across many of our notable transactions since they joined our firm, and we look forward to many more years of shared success.”

About martinwolf

martinwolf is a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in IT cloud/tech-enabled services, software/SaaS, and IT supply chain. A trusted partner to IT business owners and buyers, the firm has advised on approximately 300 transactions in more than 20 countries, including eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies. martinwolf brings a strong personal commitment to every client and is relentless in its pursuit of the right outcome. Registered member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information, visit www.martinwolf.com.

