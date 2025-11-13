martinwolf Advises Keystone Business Services on its Acquisition by Armanino

martinwolf’s guidance and counsel were instrumental throughout this entire process.” — Eric Jozwiak, Founder and President of Keystone

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- martinwolf, a leading lower middle market M&A advisor exclusively focused on IT, announced today that it has advised Keystone Business Services (“Keystone” or “the Company”), an ERP solution provider, on its acquisition by Armanino, one of the 20 largest accounting and consulting firms in the U.S.

“martinwolf’s guidance and counsel were instrumental throughout this entire process,” said Eric Jozwiak, Founder and President of Keystone. “Their team provided the expertise, insight, and trust needed to move efficiently from discussions to close, achieving a better outcome that aligns with our long-term goals.”

Named the 2024 NetSuite Breakthrough Solution Provider Partner of the Year, Keystone delivers customized cloud solutions, including implementation, integration, custom development, and managed services. The company serves clients across complex industries, including manufacturing, distribution, and food & beverage. Following the acquisition, Keystone will serve as the foundation for Armanino’s NetSuite practice, enhancing the firm’s ability to deliver a broader range of ERP solutions to its clients.

“We are pleased to have successfully guided Keystone through this important transaction with Armanino,” said Seth Collins, martinwolf Managing Partner. “The market for technology-enabled accounting and ERP services businesses continues to see strong interest, and the martinwolf team works side by side with owners of these businesses to arrive at outcomes that meet their personal goals and the needs of employees and clients for future success.”

About martinwolf

martinwolf is a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in IT cloud/tech-enabled services, software/SaaS, and IT supply chain. A trusted partner to IT business owners and buyers, the firm has advised on approximately 300 transactions in more than 20 countries, including eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies. martinwolf brings a strong personal commitment to every client and is relentless in its pursuit of the right outcome. Registered member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information, visit www.martinwolf.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.