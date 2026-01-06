Ruadán Books Announces Staffing Expansion

Steve Pamplin Ruadán Books

Ruadán Books Announces that industry expert Steven Pamplin will join the "fox den" in Project Management

Steve offers industry acumen along with an eye for detail that will make us more effective in delivering our brand of entertainment and thoughtful literature to the public.” — R. B. Wood, Founder and CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that Steven Pamplin has joined the growing Boston-based indie publisher. Steven is spearheading project management for the press.“With the new distribution model and tripling the number of upcoming publications in the next two years, it was time to bring greater order to our brand of madness,” says CEO R. B. Wood. “Steve offers industry acumen along with an eye for detail that will make us more effective in delivering our brand of entertainment and thoughtful literature to the public. We are excited to have signed such a talent to our growing company!”Steven brings years of experience in publishing project management to the team, with a focus on turning complex processes into seamless operations. As a fierce advocate for his collaborators both creative and administrative, Steven’s focus is always on cultivating the truest form of an author’s work.“As someone who's passionate about working closely with authors to bring their vision to life, I'm thrilled to be part of the Ruadán family,” says Steven. “Their authenticity and experience perfectly aligns with my goal of helping our authors create exceptional work and reach audiences far and wide.”As the fox den continues to grow, we look forward to bigger and darker things for our authors and readers in 2026 and beyond.About Ruadán BooksRuadán Books, founded in 2024 to publish unique stories from underappreciated talent, is bringing readers character-driven storytelling in dark speculative fiction, including dark fantasy, horror, thrillers, and crime fiction.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter Website | Linktr.ee | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Steven PamplinA publishing powerhouse and creative consultant, Steven Pamplin turns complex production processes into seamless success stories. From directing wide-flung teams to navigating agile workflows, Steven’s focus is always on bringing an author’s vision to life: He is a fierce advocate for his collaborators. Once the work is done, you can find him digging into new creative tools, ancient texts, or garden soil—always looking for the next thing to cultivate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.