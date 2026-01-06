Quori Gains Oracle's Defence-Grade Cloud Infrastructure Designed for Sensitive, High-Stakes Environments

Quori moves to Oracle Cloud infrastructure, advancing security and sovereign control for defence and government clients.

Quori’s operational intelligence system exemplifies the mission-critical workloads that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is purpose-built to support.” — Rand Waldron, Vice President Sovereign Cloud, Oracle

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quori, the operational intelligence system (OIS) trusted by defence and multinational organisations worldwide, including the UK Ministry of Defence and the United Nations, today announced a new strategic hosting partnership with Oracle Cloud. The move enhances Quori’s ability to deliver predictive intelligence with the highest levels of security and sovereign data control.

Quori provides early warning of high-risk events across land, sea, and air. It predicts potential flashpoints up to 48 hours in advance with 85% accuracy across a wide range of scenarios, from maritime interdiction to border incursions and criminal activity. These capabilities depend on high-performance infrastructure that can handle sensitive data and classified information securely.

Built with defence in mind, Oracle Cloud offers isolated environments, scalable deployments, and total control over data residency and access. The partnership will enhance Quori’s ability to meet regulatory requirements and deliver fast, reliable performance when timing matters most.

Marta Tufa, CEO of Quori, said: “Our clients operate in environments where every decision carries strategic consequences. This partnership ensures they can act with absolute confidence, knowing that their data is sovereign, secure, and protected by cloud infrastructure built for defence.”

Rand Waldron, Vice President Sovereign Cloud, Oracle said: “Quori’s operational intelligence system exemplifies the mission-critical workloads that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is purpose-built to support. We are proud to deliver a secure, high-performance foundation that empowers Quori’s customers in the most demanding and sensitive environments.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.