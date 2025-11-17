Quori Selected to Join NVIDIA Inception Program to Accelerate AI for Operational Intelligence

Quori® delivers powerful real-time intelligence and predictive insights through both desktop and mobile interfaces. Quori gives users complete situational awareness to act early on emerging risks.

SINGAPORE, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quori®, the global operational intelligence system powered by AI, has been selected to join the NVIDIA Inception programme, a recognition of the company’s innovation and momentum in using AI to predict and manage real-world risk. The collaboration will help Quori accelerate the development and deployment of its advanced models for situational awareness and future risk prediction across complex, high-stakes environments.

Quori provides organisations with a unified operational picture that brings together fragmented data sources, such as user reports, drone footage, and sensor data, to reveal emerging threats sooner and support faster, better decisions in the field. The platform is used to protect what matters most, from natural resources to critical infrastructure and public safety.

Through NVIDIA Inception, Quori will gain access to further technical expertise, advanced software tools, and go-to-market support from NVIDIA and its partner ecosystem. These benefits will enable Quori to further optimise large-scale geospatial, temporal, and sensor data processing, accelerate model training and simulation, and scale real-time risk scoring to more regions and operational environments.

“Being selected for NVIDIA Inception is a strong validation of the progress we’ve made and the scale of the problem we’re committed to solving,” said Marta Tufa, CEO of Quori. “Operational leaders around the world are dealing with more data, more volatility, and more risk than ever. By collaborating with NVIDIA, we can push the boundaries of AI for operational intelligence and better help organisations predict and protect their futures.”

“Together, we will push the frontiers of AI, explore new realms of computing, and create solutions that will shape the future of technology and society,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

As organisations face increasingly complex operational challenges, from climate-driven disruption to man-made threats against critical infrastructure, they are looking for systems that can see across silos, forecast risk, and support coordinated action on the ground. Quori’s AI-driven approach is designed to meet that need: helping teams move from reactive incident management to proactive, intelligence-led operations.

About Quori

Quori® is a global operational intelligence system, powered by AI. It provides strategic and tactical advantage through enhanced situational awareness and predictions of future risk. Quori empowers organisations to collect data, uncover threats, and protect what matters—from natural resources to critical infrastructure.

About NVIDIA Inception

The NVIDIA Inception program is designed to help startups evolve faster through cutting-edge technology, opportunities to connect with venture capitalists, and access to the latest technical resources from NVIDIA.

Legal Disclaimer:

