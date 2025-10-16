Whelen Engineering and Miovision Strengthen Partnership to Advance Emergency Vehicle Preemption Solutions

Whelen Partners with Miovision

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whelen Engineering and Miovision , long-standing partners in advancing emergency response technology, are strengthening their collaboration to deliver smarter, safer, and more reliable response routes for first responders. As part of this alignment, Miovision has identified the Whelen Cloud PlatformVehicle Safety Gateway(VSG) a trusted in-vehicle technology to enable OpticomEmergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP).Whelen Cloud Platform (WCP) is a cloud-based vehicle communication platform that sends and receives data through cellular networks. Key features include the ability to manage vehicle configurations and firmware updates remotely, create faster response times with real-time information to pinpoint vehicle locations, and easily organize fleets with Whelen product information. Through the integration with Miovision, WCP strengthens its traffic preemption functionality, empowering first responders to request green lights while en route to a scene. By leveraging strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Miovision, Whelen expands the offerings of WCP, delivering integrated, powerful tools that help first responders act faster, safer, and smarter."Whelen Cloud Platform and the Miovision Opticom integration lets public safety agencies focus on serving their community while keeping first responders safe," said Kurtis McBride, Co-Founder and CEO of Miovision. "Combining Opticom's traffic preemption and Whelen's emergency vehicle technology, agencies aren't just clearing intersections: they're able to create safer, faster, and more reliable response routes for their first responders. This collaboration translates directly into saved seconds when they matter most."The collaboration brings Miovision’s traffic management expertise and Whelen’s in-vehicle technology into closer alignment, delivering meaningful benefits to agencies and the communities they serve. Using Whelen Technology and Miovision Opticom, the Kyle Police Department in Texas reduced emergency vehicle collisions during active response calls - demonstrating the life-saving potential of this integration in real-world applications.“At Whelen, we’re focused on developing technologies and partnerships that expand the capabilities of the Whelen Cloud Platform and better support first responders,” said Burak Unalmiser, Head of Strategic Cloud Partnerships for Whelen. “Working with Miovision allows us to deliver integrated solutions that help agencies respond with greater speed, safety, and reliability. We’re proud to continue building our partner ecosystem with Miovision and grateful for the opportunity to advance public safety together.”About MiovisionMiovision, a global leader in intelligent mobility for 20 years, provides cities with modern tools to fix today’s traffic problems, helping over 5,000 customers in 68 countries. With technology that has detected more than 77 billion vehicles and 3 billion pedestrians and cyclists, Miovision provides cities with the insights and tools they need to manage traffic proactively. By shifting from reactive to data-driven traffic management, Miovision empowers communities to design smarter, safer, and more efficient streets for all road users. To learn more about Miovision, visit www.miovision.com About Whelen EngineeringSince 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen provides the high-quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. Whelen strives to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of its products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety. To learn more about Whelen Engineering, visit www.whelen.com

