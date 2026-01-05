Fourth ‘Finding Outstanding Chinese Educators in the New Era’ forum held at XJTLU

From left: Moderator Dr Jian Chen, Professor Zhongwen Yu, Professor Jin Li, Professor Chaohui Chu and Professor Jinghuan Shi

As AI advances, Professor Xi noted that parents must now balance more competing demands, including academic competition, children’s mental wellbeing and the integration of AI into learning.

Professor Xi delivers the keynote

He urged universities to reassess their role, warning that a continued focus on knowledge transmission risks diminishing their value. Instead, higher education should help students develop sound judgement and the ability to work effectively with AI.

Professor Xi added that human-AI collaboration goes beyond teaching tools, requiring individuals to harness their complementary advantages to enhance their capabilities.

He stressed that although these three themes appear distinct, they converge on a single question: how can education shape values and mindsets, and cultivate syntegrative wisdom needed to navigate an uncertain and complex future?

Strengthening the educational ecosystem

At the forum, six educators were honoured with the annual title of Outstanding Chinese Educator in the New Era: Professor Shuguo Wang, President of Fuyao University of Science and Technology; Professor Dianjun Wang, Principal of Beijing Daxing No. 1 High School; Professor Shuchao Ma, former Vice President of the Shanghai Academy of Educational Sciences; Professor Jin Li, former President of Shanghai Normal University; Fusheng Duan, General Principal of Beijing Changping Vocational School Education Group; and Professor Yongxin Piao, Faculty of Education, Beijing Normal University.

In addition, Professor Gang Dong, former President of Tianjin Vocational Institute; and Professor Jinghuan Shi, School of Education, Tsinghua University, received nomination awards. This year also marked the first inclusion of special education in the campaign.