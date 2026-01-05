Fourth ‘Finding Outstanding Chinese Educators in the New Era’ forum held at XJTLU
“Students are still in pain, parents remain anxious, and teachers continue to feel powerless… As long as these challenges persist, our work is far from finished,” said Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and founder of the “Finding Outstanding Chinese Educators in the New Era” campaign, at this year’s event.
From 8-9 November, the results of the fourth edition of the campaign were announced at XJTLU. Educators, researchers, parents, students, industry representatives and community stakeholders from across China gathered at the University to explore how education can maintain its essence at a time when technology is reshaping traditions.
Education and human-AI collaboration
This year’s forum centred on three major themes: the complexity of family education, the renewed evaluation of the university’s value, and the future of human-machine collaboration.
From left: Moderator Dr Jian Chen, Professor Zhongwen Yu, Professor Jin Li, Professor Chaohui Chu and Professor Jinghuan Shi
As AI advances, Professor Xi noted that parents must now balance more competing demands, including academic competition, children’s mental wellbeing and the integration of AI into learning.
Professor Xi delivers the keynote
He urged universities to reassess their role, warning that a continued focus on knowledge transmission risks diminishing their value. Instead, higher education should help students develop sound judgement and the ability to work effectively with AI.
Professor Xi added that human-AI collaboration goes beyond teaching tools, requiring individuals to harness their complementary advantages to enhance their capabilities.
He stressed that although these three themes appear distinct, they converge on a single question: how can education shape values and mindsets, and cultivate syntegrative wisdom needed to navigate an uncertain and complex future?
Strengthening the educational ecosystem
At the forum, six educators were honoured with the annual title of Outstanding Chinese Educator in the New Era: Professor Shuguo Wang, President of Fuyao University of Science and Technology; Professor Dianjun Wang, Principal of Beijing Daxing No. 1 High School; Professor Shuchao Ma, former Vice President of the Shanghai Academy of Educational Sciences; Professor Jin Li, former President of Shanghai Normal University; Fusheng Duan, General Principal of Beijing Changping Vocational School Education Group; and Professor Yongxin Piao, Faculty of Education, Beijing Normal University.
In addition, Professor Gang Dong, former President of Tianjin Vocational Institute; and Professor Jinghuan Shi, School of Education, Tsinghua University, received nomination awards. This year also marked the first inclusion of special education in the campaign.
Professor Yongxin Piao, special education expert from the Faculty of Education, Beijing Normal University, delivers his award acceptance speech.
This year’s forum also brought together educators from previous editions, expert committee members, teachers, industry representatives, parents and students for cross-sector dialogue.
Group photo of some of the forum participants
Professor Shi stressed that the core value of education lies in cultivating lifelong learners who are adaptable and resilient in a rapidly changing world.
Professor Wang cautioned against using AI solely for rote learning or exam preparation, emphasising that it should empower inquiry, critical thinking and meaningful learning.
Professor Wang highlighted that rapid technological change is reshaping disciplinary boundaries, calling on universities to renew knowledge frameworks and move beyond outdated models to support interdisciplinary development.
Professor Zhongwen Yu, former Secretary of the CPC Committee at Shenzhen Polytechnic University, argued that talent should not be judged solely by academic credentials, calling for vocational education to be deeply integrated with emerging industries such as AI and intelligent manufacturing to develop professionals with both technical expertise and innovative thinking.
The campaign’s dialogues have attracted more than 23 million online views across major platforms, including NetEase Suzhou, Xinhua Live, Sina News, Toutiao, and Douyin.
The forum also saw the release of the 2026 Action Plan, which aims to strengthen collaboration across the educational ecosystem and support both students and society in preparing for the future.
By Bo Kou and Xiaoyan Jin
Translated by Xiangyin Han
Edited by Ziling (Angelina) Yang and Patricia Pieterse
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.