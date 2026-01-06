Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2026 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2026 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $10,759 billion by 2029, the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market in 2029, valued at $1,269 million. The market is expected to grow from $819 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, high healthcare expenditure and rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancers and diabetes.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market in 2029, valued at $1,150 million. The market is expected to grow from $754 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

What will be Largest Segment in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in 2029?

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by derived cell type into hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, amniotic cells, and other derived cell types. The fibroblasts market will be the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by derived cell type, accounting for 36% or $1,071 million of the total in 2029. The fibroblasts market will be supported by the growing demand for tissue repair and regeneration, advancements in wound healing therapies, increasing use in fibrosis-related research, the need for modelling connective tissue diseases and the rising interest in cellular therapies for aging and skin regeneration. Skin‐derived fibroblasts are an abundant, easily accessible cell source for reprogramming. Established protocols for converting fibroblasts into iPSCs make them a cost-effective choice for disease modeling and drug screening. Their versatility in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications drives high demand among researchers and industry.

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by application into academic research, drug discovery and toxicity studies, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapy. The drug discovery and toxicity studies market will be the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by application, accounting for 42% or $1,256 million of the total in 2029. The drug discovery and toxicity studies market will be supported by the use of human-relevant models for better drug response prediction, the development of personalized medicine through patient-specific iPSC lines, increasing regulatory support for iPSC-based assays, significant market growth driven by expanding drug discovery applications and advancements in iPSC differentiation protocols and high-throughput screening technologies.

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by end-users into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market will be the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by end-users, accounting for 53% or $1,592 million of the total in 2029. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market will be supported by disease modelling, and regenerative therapies, the robust iPSC-based product pipelines and clinical-stage therapies, strategic collaborations with academic and industry partners, favourable regulatory advancements accelerating approvals, technological innovations in cell reprogramming and differentiation, increasing demand for personalized medicine applications.

What is the expected CAGR for the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market leading up to 2029 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape regenerative medicine, drug discovery workflows, and personalized therapeutic development worldwide.

Rising Number Of Clinical Trials - The rising number of clinical trials will become a key driver of growth in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market by 2029. iPSCs are increasingly used in disease modelling, toxicity screening, and regenerative therapies, leading to a surge in clinical trials—accelerating market adoption and validation. As clinical trials increase, more iPSC-based therapies are being tested for a range of conditions, enhancing their viability in regenerative and personalized medicine. Successful trials boost market confidence, encouraging both investors and healthcare providers to adopt iPSC solutions. iPSCs also improve disease models for drug discovery, reducing reliance on animal studies and accelerating the development process. These factors collectively drive the growing market for iPSC-based therapies and research tools. As a result, the rising number of clinical trials is anticipated to contributing to a 1.4% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Drug Discovery And Development - The growth in drug discovery and development will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market by 2029. The iPSCs provide human-like models for high-throughput drug screening, significantly improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of early-stage drug discovery. Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are revolutionizing drug discovery by providing the ability to generate human cell types from a patient's own cells, enabling the creation of highly accurate disease models. They accelerate the drug development process by enabling faster and cost-effective testing in human-like environments before clinical trials. iPSCs also allow the creation of disease-specific models, enhancing precision in drug testing and facilitating the discovery of targeted treatments for complex diseases. The use of iPSCs in drug development can help reduce reliance on animal testing. The iPSCs allow for in vitro testing of drugs, bypassing the ethical concerns and limitations associated with animal studies. Consequently, the accelerating growth in drug discovery and development capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Favourable Government Initiatives - The favourable government initiatives processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market by 2029. Public funding and regulatory support (e.g., NIH grants, EU Horizon programs) enhance infrastructure and research capabilities in iPSC technologies. Governments provide substantial funding to support iPSC research, enabling universities, research institutes and companies to explore applications in regenerative medicine and drug development. Through grants and subsidies, they foster innovation and progress in the field. Additionally, by establishing clear regulatory frameworks, governments streamline the path for iPSC-based therapies to reach the market. Investments in infrastructure, such as biobanks and specialized labs, create an ecosystem that accelerates iPSC research and development. Therefore, this favourable government initiatives operations is projected to supporting to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Genomic Projects - The growth in genomic projects will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market by 2029. Advancements in genomics, including iPSC-based personalized therapies and disease modelling, foster deeper integration into precision medicine initiatives. Genomic initiatives like the human genome project and genome-wide association studies (GWAS) provide insights into the genetic causes of diseases, driving demand for iPSCs. These stem cells, derived from a patient’s own cells, enable accurate disease models for studying conditions such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. As genomic data expands, it attracts funding for stem cell research, advancing iPSC applications in drug discovery, personalized medicine and gene therapies. This continued investment fosters innovation, enhancing the role of iPSCs in developing new therapies for genetic diseases. Consequently, the growth in genomic projects strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the iPSC pharma and biotechnology market, the iPSC-based drug discovery and toxicity studies market, and the iPSC–fibroblast market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for advanced cell-based models, improved predictive accuracy in drug screening, and the expanding use of iPSC-derived cells in regenerative medicine. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of iPSC technologies that enable more physiologically relevant testing, reduce dependence on animal models, and support the development of safer, more effective therapeutics fueling transformative growth within the broader induced pluripotent stem cell industry.

The iPSC pharma and biotechnology market is projected to grow by $544 million, the iPSC-based drug discovery and toxicity studies market by $450 million, and the iPSC–fibroblast market by $408 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

