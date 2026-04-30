Asthma Drugs Market Size, Share, Key Trends and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company’s Asthma Drugs Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Asthma Drugs Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Asthma Drugs Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Asthma Drugs Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asthma Drugs market to surpass $35 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $111 billion by 2030, with Asthma Drugs to represent around 31% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,513 billion by 2030, the Asthma Drugs market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Asthma Drugs Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the asthma drugs market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of asthma and other respiratory diseases, increasing adoption of biologics and advanced inhalation therapies, strong healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement frameworks, growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment, and continuous innovation in drug delivery technologies across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Asthma Drugs Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the asthma drugs market in 2030, valued at $12 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, increasing adoption of advanced biologic therapies, strong healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness and diagnosis rates, and continuous innovation in inhalation drug delivery systems supporting improved patient outcomes.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Asthma Drugs Market In 2030?

The asthma drugs market is segmented by type of asthma into allergic and non-allergic. The allergic market will be the largest segment of the asthma drugs market segmented by type, accounting for 62% or $22 billion of the total in 2030. The allergic market will be supported by the rising prevalence of allergic asthma worldwide, increasing exposure to environmental allergens and pollutants, growing demand for targeted biologic therapies, advancements in diagnostic and personalized treatment approaches, expanding healthcare access in emerging economies, and continuous investments in respiratory drug development and innovation.

The asthma drugs market is segmented by asthma trigger type into adult-onset asthma, child-onset asthma, cough-induced asthma, exercise-induced asthma, occupational asthma, nocturnal asthma, and steroid-resistant asthma.

The asthma drugs market is segmented by therapy into preventive.

The asthma drugs market is segmented by drug class into bronchodilators, monoclonal antibodies, anti-inflammatory drugs, and combination drugs.

The asthma drugs market is segmented by end user into asthma patients.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Asthma Drugs Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the Asthma Drugs market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Asthma Drugs Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global asthma drugs market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape treatment adoption, pharmaceutical innovation, patient management strategies, and demand across global healthcare systems.

Increase In Patients Due To Increased Pollution - The growing number of patients affected by pollution is expected to be a significant driver of the asthma drugs market by 2030. Increased exposure to particulate matter, industrial emissions, and vehicle exhaust contributes to airway inflammation and respiratory complications, leading to a higher incidence of asthma. Rapid urbanization and industrial expansion have further deteriorated air quality across many regions. As a result, the rising burden of pollution-related respiratory disorders is increasing the demand for bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, and biologic therapies. Consequently, the growing number of patients affected by pollution is projected to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Prevalence Of Asthma, Along With Increase In Ageing Population - The increasing prevalence of asthma, alongside a growing ageing population, is anticipated to drive substantial growth in the asthma drugs market by 2030. Elderly individuals are more susceptible to chronic respiratory conditions due to declining lung function and weakened immunity. Additionally, age-related comorbidities can intensify asthma severity, leading to greater dependence on long-term treatment and disease management. With the global elderly population expanding, diagnosis and treatment rates are rising, thereby sustaining demand for advanced and maintenance asthma therapies. As a result, the increasing prevalence of asthma, alongside a growing ageing population, is expected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Focus On Research And Development Activities - The increasing emphasis on research and development is set to act as a major growth catalyst for the asthma drugs market by 2030. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in innovative treatments such as monoclonal antibodies and targeted biologics, particularly for severe asthma cases. Ongoing clinical trials and scientific advancements are enhancing drug effectiveness, safety, and patient outcomes. Furthermore, R&D efforts are enabling the development of novel molecules and personalized treatment approaches, broadening the therapeutic landscape. As a result, the increasing emphasis on research and development is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Asthma Drugs Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the allergic market and the non-allergic market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $9 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the rising prevalence of asthma and allergic conditions, increasing exposure to environmental pollutants and allergens, growing adoption of advanced biologic therapies, expanding healthcare access and diagnosis rates, and continuous advancements in respiratory drug development. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on personalized treatment approaches, improving patient outcomes, and addressing the growing global burden of respiratory diseases, fuelling transformative growth within the broader asthma drugs market.

The allergic market is projected to grow by $6 billion and the non-allergic market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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