Anti-Money Laundering Software Market CAGR to be at 15.8% from 2026 to 2030 | $6.84 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

The The Business Research Company’s Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The The Business Research Company’s Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Money Laundering Software market to surpass $7 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Business Analytics & Enterprise Software market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,259 billion by 2030, with Anti-Money Laundering Software to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Anti-Money Laundering Software market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Anti-Money Laundering Software Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the anti-money laundering (AML) software market in 2030, valued at $2.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing complexity of cross-border financial transactions, strong collaboration between regulatory bodies and financial institutions, growing demand for integrated compliance management platforms, rising focus on data analytics for financial crime detection, and the expansion of digital payment ecosystems. Additionally, the continuous evolution of regulatory reporting standards and the need for centralized compliance frameworks further support market expansion in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the anti-money laundering (AML) software market in 2030, valued at $2.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing financial transaction volumes across digital platforms, strong presence of large banking and capital market institutions, rising adoption of cloud-based compliance infrastructure, growing emphasis on customer identity verification and KYC enhancements, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on cryptocurrency and digital asset transactions. Furthermore, ongoing modernization of legacy banking systems is accelerating the deployment of advanced AML solutions.

Request A Free Sample Of The Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8115&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Anti-Money Laundering Software Market In 2030?

The anti-money laundering (AML) software market is segmented by component into software and services. The software segment will be the largest segment of the anti-money laundering (AML) software market segmented by component, accounting for 63% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by the growing need for centralized data management systems, increasing adoption of configurable compliance solutions across institutions of varying sizes, rising demand for seamless integration with core banking and payment systems, enhanced focus on audit trail management and regulatory transparency, and the shift toward modular and subscription-based software models. Additionally, continuous upgrades in user interfaces and workflow automation are improving operational efficiency and compliance effectiveness.

The anti-money laundering (AML) software market is segmented by deployment into on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

The anti-money laundering (AML) software market is segmented by application into transaction monitoring, currency transaction reporting, customer identity management, compliance management, and other applications.

The anti-money laundering (AML) software market is segmented by end-use into BFSI, defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the anti-money laundering (AML) software market leading up to 2030 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape compliance frameworks, risk management strategies, artificial intelligence governance, and financial crime detection capabilities across global financial systems.

Increasing Regulatory Pressure On Responsible Artificial Intelligence Practices – Increasing regulatory pressure on responsible artificial intelligence practices is expected to become a key growth driver for the AML software market by 2030. Governments and regulatory bodies are introducing stricter guidelines to ensure that AI-driven AML systems operate with accountability, fairness, and explainability. Financial institutions are therefore investing in compliant AI models that provide auditability and transparency in decision-making processes, particularly in transaction monitoring and risk scoring. This shift is encouraging the adoption of advanced AML platforms that align with evolving global regulatory standards. As a result, increasing regulatory pressure on responsible AI practices is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Growing Demand For Ethical And Transparent Artificial Intelligence Systems – The growing demand for ethical and transparent artificial intelligence systems is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the AML software market by 2030. Financial institutions are prioritizing solutions that minimize bias, ensure fairness in customer profiling, and enhance trust in automated compliance systems. Transparent AI models improve interpretability of alerts and decisions, enabling better regulatory reporting and internal governance. This demand is further reinforced by increasing scrutiny from regulators and customers regarding data usage and algorithmic fairness. Consequently, the growing demand for ethical and transparent AI systems is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Legal And Compliance Risks Related To Biased Algorithms – Increasing legal and compliance risks associated with biased algorithms is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the AML software market by 2030. Biased or opaque AI systems can lead to regulatory penalties, reputational damage, and ineffective detection of suspicious activities. As a result, organizations are increasingly adopting advanced AML solutions with bias mitigation techniques, robust validation frameworks, and continuous monitoring capabilities. This ensures accurate risk detection while maintaining compliance with anti-discrimination and data protection laws. Therefore, increasing legal and compliance risks related to biased algorithms is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-money-laundering-software-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Anti-Money Laundering Software Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of AI-powered AML platforms, rising demand for cloud-based compliance solutions, growing need for real-time transaction monitoring and risk analytics, and expanding regulatory requirements across financial institutions and non-banking sectors. This momentum reflects the financial industry’s focus on strengthening fraud detection, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring regulatory compliance through advanced digital solutions.

The software market is projected to grow by $2 billion, while the services market is projected to grow by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.