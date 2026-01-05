Helical IT Solutions Launches Dedicated SSRS to Pentaho Reporting Migration & Modernization Services for Enterprises
Helical IT Solutions launches SSRS to Pentaho migration services, helping enterprises modernize reporting with better scalability, flexibility, and lower costs.
With SSRS widely considered a legacy platform in today’s evolving analytics landscape, many organizations struggle with challenges such as limited customization, expensive maintenance, lack of flexibility, restricted embedding options, and limited support for modern architectures. Pentaho Reporting offers a robust, enterprise-grade, open-source alternative delivering pixel-perfect reporting, advanced customization, strong integration capabilities, embedded analytics support, performance efficiency, and significantly reduced total cost of ownership.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Helping Enterprises Move Beyond SSRS Constraints
Helical IT Solutions works closely with enterprises to assess existing SSRS infrastructure, evaluate modernization needs, and design a structured, low-risk migration roadmap. The company’s services cover end-to-end modernization initiatives, including:
SSRS to Pentaho Reporting migration
Legacy report re-engineering & performance optimization
Report consolidation & rationalization
Custom report development & advanced visualization enablement
Managed reporting services & outsourcing
Integration with data warehouses, APIs, cloud platforms & enterprise systems
Enterprises transitioning to Pentaho benefit from improved agility, scalability, reporting flexibility, and the ability to innovate without vendor lock-in or prohibitively high licensing models.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Free Assessment & Migration Readiness Support
To help organizations evaluate modernization feasibility and reduce risk, Helical IT Solutions is offering Free Migration Assessments and Proof of Concept (POC) engagements for enterprises exploring SSRS alternatives.
“Our goal is to make SSRS migration a predictable, low-risk, and value-driven transformation journey,” said Nikhilesh Tiwari, Director at Helical IT Solutions.
“Enterprises are not simply replacing SSRS—they are upgrading to a future-ready reporting ecosystem with better scalability, performance, flexibility, and cost efficiency. Pentaho Reporting, combined with our enterprise expertise, delivers exactly that,” added Nitin Sahu, Director at Helical IT Solutions.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who Should Consider This Initiative
This initiative is designed for organizations currently using Microsoft SSRS for operational, compliance, finance, customer, or enterprise-wide reporting and are now:
Facing SSRS technology limitations
Planning modernization or digital transformation initiatives
Seeking cost reduction and open-source advantage
Exploring reporting outsourcing and managed services
Looking for scalable embedded reporting capabilities
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trusted Partner for Enterprise Reporting Transformation
With 100+ enterprise customers globally, Helical IT Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for data engineering, reporting modernization, analytics transformation, and BI platform enablement. The company brings deep expertise in Pentaho Reporting implementation, migration execution, performance engineering, and long-term managed services.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
About Helical IT Solutions
Helical IT Solutions is a data analytics and enterprise reporting company with over a decade of global experience in BI modernization, Pentaho Reporting services, data engineering, and large-scale analytics implementations. The company helps organizations modernize reporting ecosystems while minimizing cost, complexity, and vendor dependency.
For more information, visit: www.helicaltech.com
Contact: nikhilesh@helicaltech.com
Nikhilesh Tiwari
Helical IT Solutions Private Limited
+91 78939 47676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.