Helical IT Solutions Launches Dedicated SSRS to Pentaho Reporting Migration & Modernization Services for Enterprises

Helical IT Solutions launches SSRS to Pentaho migration services, helping enterprises modernize reporting with better scalability, flexibility, and lower costs.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprises increasingly face rising operational costs, platform rigidity, performance limitations, and future uncertainty with Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), organizations are actively seeking modern, scalable, and future-ready reporting alternatives. To support this growing demand, Helical IT Solutions today announced a focused services initiative to help enterprises seamlessly migrate, modernize, and transform their SSRS environments to Pentaho Reporting and modern open-source analytics ecosystems.With SSRS widely considered a legacy platform in today’s evolving analytics landscape, many organizations struggle with challenges such as limited customization, expensive maintenance, lack of flexibility, restricted embedding options, and limited support for modern architectures. Pentaho Reporting offers a robust, enterprise-grade, open-source alternative delivering pixel-perfect reporting, advanced customization, strong integration capabilities, embedded analytics support, performance efficiency, and significantly reduced total cost of ownership.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Helping Enterprises Move Beyond SSRS ConstraintsHelical IT Solutions works closely with enterprises to assess existing SSRS infrastructure, evaluate modernization needs, and design a structured, low-risk migration roadmap. The company’s services cover end-to-end modernization initiatives, including:SSRS to Pentaho Reporting migrationLegacy report re-engineering & performance optimizationReport consolidation & rationalizationCustom report development & advanced visualization enablementManaged reporting services & outsourcingIntegration with data warehouses, APIs, cloud platforms & enterprise systemsEnterprises transitioning to Pentaho benefit from improved agility, scalability, reporting flexibility, and the ability to innovate without vendor lock-in or prohibitively high licensing models.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Free Assessment & Migration Readiness SupportTo help organizations evaluate modernization feasibility and reduce risk, Helical IT Solutions is offering Free Migration Assessments and Proof of Concept (POC) engagements for enterprises exploring SSRS alternatives.“Our goal is to make SSRS migration a predictable, low-risk, and value-driven transformation journey,” said Nikhilesh Tiwari, Director at Helical IT Solutions.“Enterprises are not simply replacing SSRS—they are upgrading to a future-ready reporting ecosystem with better scalability, performance, flexibility, and cost efficiency. Pentaho Reporting, combined with our enterprise expertise, delivers exactly that,” added Nitin Sahu, Director at Helical IT Solutions.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Who Should Consider This InitiativeThis initiative is designed for organizations currently using Microsoft SSRS for operational, compliance, finance, customer, or enterprise-wide reporting and are now:Facing SSRS technology limitationsPlanning modernization or digital transformation initiativesSeeking cost reduction and open-source advantageExploring reporting outsourcing and managed servicesLooking for scalable embedded reporting capabilities---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Trusted Partner for Enterprise Reporting TransformationWith 100+ enterprise customers globally, Helical IT Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for data engineering, reporting modernization, analytics transformation, and BI platform enablement. The company brings deep expertise in Pentaho Reporting implementation, migration execution, performance engineering, and long-term managed services.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Helical IT SolutionsHelical IT Solutions is a data analytics and enterprise reporting company with over a decade of global experience in BI modernization, Pentaho Reporting services, data engineering, and large-scale analytics implementations. The company helps organizations modernize reporting ecosystems while minimizing cost, complexity, and vendor dependency.For more information, visit: www.helicaltech.com Contact: nikhilesh@helicaltech.com

