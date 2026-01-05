Plant Chat By Nanobles Corp Enters Live Consumer Testing
Plant Chat enters live user testing, onboarding consumers through verified accounts, accelerating plant-intelligence research and ECS-centered wellness research
Under the leadership of CEO Mike Robinson, widely known as the Researcher OG, Nanobles is recruiting live test participants through the established Researcher OG digital platform, encouraging verified onboarding and system interaction at scale. The platform, built by Akoode Technologies to support long-term botanical learning, interactive plant logging, survey participation, and AI-powered insights, prioritizes user experience and data stability in this initial testing phase.
"It's been a challenge to get this website to the public, but we were able to work out agreements with our technology partners who've put so much work into this, Robinson explained. "There's no way to get through building and testing websites without hurdles, and we've had some. The important part is that teams and people come together for the greater good and get the job done - and that's what's unfolding right now with Plant Chat."
What is Plant Chat:
Plant Chat is a long-term learning and logging platform powered by AI, built to help consumers and researchers better understand their relationship with plants, extracts, nutrition, and lifestyle influences at the level of the ECS, our Master Regulator. Instead of offering one-off answers that disappear, Plant Chat lets users track plant growth, plant medicine use, supplement intake, dietary patterns, and wellness outcomes over time, while receiving personalized insights based on what they log. It functions as a feedback loop between human biology and the plant world, capturing data in a structured format that supports both learning and research.
The platform enables four core experiences:
*Verified user accounts with secure sign-in and identity confirmation.
*Interactive logging tools for plant growth, extract use, diet inputs, supplement stacks, and lifestyle observations
*Survey study modules that merge anonymized demographic tagging with user responses to fuel structured botanical research
*AI-enhanced education that evolves with each user entry, helping someone learn more about their plant interactions over weeks, months, and years
It is built for clarity, curiosity, patterns, and progress, allowing users to track outcomes, see trends in their logs, and contribute structured, non-identifying survey data that can accelerate botanical research, wellness insights, and future product intelligence.
How to Test and Try Plant Chat:
Testing Plant Chat is a clean and intentional process. Create a verified account, explore the logging tools, complete the prompted survey modules, and share platform feedback based on real use. The focus is on onboarding clarity, log stability, survey aggregation, and AI portal ability, all working toward a better understanding of ECS tone and Master Regulator balance. To begin testing, access the live test portal at plantchat.com/livetest - put the test extension website into your browser for direct interaction - every log, survey response, and usability note helps shape the platform forward. Or, click this link to go straight to the Plant Chat Test.
Akoode Partnership and Platform Development:
Plant Chat was developed through a strategic technical partnership with Akoode Technologies, a software and AI development firm contracted to build the secure infrastructure, user verification system, responsive UI, survey architecture, and core AI integration powering the platform. This collaboration enables Nanobles to onboard verified users, deploy structured research modules, and maintain stability as the platform scales to a national level.
The live test environment represents the first opportunity for public testers to interact with the platform's foundational features, including authenticated accounts, plant growth and extract-use logs, and short survey modules that feed anonymous, demographically tagged data into back-end research aggregation systems. These onboarding and survey features are critical to Nanobles' long-term goal of accelerating plant science insights through user-driven feedback loops.
Corporate Strategy and Partnership Expansion:
Nanobles Corporation is actively evaluating partnerships and licensing opportunities across wellness, technology, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and functional food sectors. The company's trademark portfolio, platform architecture, and product pipeline reflect years of iterative research and development, positioning the corporation to scale into multi-industry integrations while empowering consumers with clearer insight into how botanical actives influence biology and wellness.
CEO Mike Robinson emphasizes that strategic partners must share a commitment to education-first product innovation, platform integrity, and scalable architecture. Plant Chat isn't being tested solely as a concept in isolation - users are validating it as a gateway platform capable of supporting millions of future users, offering personalized logs, research participation, and AI-enhanced botanical learning as its core pillars.
Nanobles' corporate roadmap includes expansion into nano-liposomal delivery tech for enhanced absorption, terpene-enhanced functional water, Master Regulator-supporting Nutraceuticals, functional chocolates, topical recovery solutions, and clean-label preservation tech. These product innovations will scale alongside the Plant Chat platform, supported by structured user feedback and anonymized survey pipelines.
Clarified R&D Ownership and Structure:
The merger between Nanobles Corporation and the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) has officially concluded. The GCRC is now owned solely by Mike Robinson and operates independently as a research entity. While it is no longer part of Nanobles' corporate branding or corporate structure, the GCRC remains the dedicated R&D partner for the Get Balanced Research Initiative, providing scientific depth, cannabinoid research, receptor equilibrium frameworks, and insights into essential oil systems that influence wellness innovation at the level of the ECS.
The GCRC's role is not consumer-facing - it functions as a high-level R&D engine supporting Nanobles' research initiatives, including data frameworks for how plant-derived bioactives, endogenous modulators, lifestyle inputs, and nutrition influence the ECS, our Master Regulator.
The Get Balanced Research Initiative, developed within Plant Chat, will be guided by GCRC R&D pipelines, demographic-tagged surveys, and insights into botanical actives, helping shape future wellness protocols and product strategy. It's paired by Nanobles Corporation Get Balanced brand for ECS Enhancement, all of which have registered trademarks.
Beta Access and Onboarding:
The Plant Chat live test and onboarding portal is now active at Plant Chat LiveTest, where early testers can begin account creation, log plant growth and supplement use, and engage survey modules for R&D feedback and platform validation.
Nanobles will continue onboarding verified test users through this phase to validate system reliability, onboarding clarity, data integrity, survey aggregation stability, and overall UX responsiveness ahead of full platform launch.
About Mike Robinson:
Mike Robinson is the CEO of Nanobles Corporation, a plant-medicine and wellness-focused S-Corp driving trademark licensing, nano-delivery tech, and botanical wellness innovation. He is the Founder and sole owner of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), which now serves as the R&D partner for the Get Balanced Research Initiative, providing scientific insight into cannabinoid biology, receptor tone restoration, terpenoid systems, and ECS-balancing frameworks. Robinson remains one of the world's leading experts on CBGA, ECS receptor availability, and Master Regulator equilibrium science. GCRC, founded by Robinson in 2018, is looking to advance amid U.S. Cannabis Legalization.
About Nanobles Corporation:
Nanobles Corporation is a science-driven S-Corp advancing AI-powered botanical learning platforms, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical trademark licensing, nano-delivery technologies, functional wellness topicals, and absorption-enhanced nutraceutical products. Their star 'Get Balanced' is both a product line to enhance ECS performance and a Research Initiative. The corporation's mission centers on scalable plant-based wellness innovation, consumer education, and structured survey research designed to accelerate biological insights through verified user engagement. Partners Mike Robinson and David Uhalley founded the corporation in 2020.
About Plant Chat:
Plant Chat is an AI-powered platform built for botanical education, interactive logging, verified user accounts, demographic-tagged survey studies, and long-term plant science insights. The platform enables consumers and researchers to track growth, supplement use, and botanical outcomes over time, while contributing survey data that shapes future wellness innovation at the level of the ECS, our Master Regulator.
