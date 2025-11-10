Compassion in Action: Mike Robinson Revives Hemp Stock for Families in SNAP Crisis over Holidays

Mike Robinson, Founder Global Cannabinoid Research Center, has been a compassion provider for a dozen years Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, and daughter Genevieve he met while giving away Cannabis oils to patients in 9 years ago The GCRC Founder wants his daughters dream of owning a large carousel to come true Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles, with his future wife Anne Mari and Daughter Genevieve he once treated through his Cannabis Compassion Program Mike Robinson, Founder Global Cannabinoid Research Center, has rebranded from Researcher OG to a more professional look

The well-known 'Researcher OG' is calling on Hemp Industry members who claim to 'care about the people' to look at their stock and hearts: dig deep, and donate

The industry had a reputation for giving; initially, this was what it was all about. Parents who can't afford oil for their kid will end up putting them back on Pharmaceuticals; we can help avoid this” — Mike Robinson, CEO Nanobles, Global Cannabinoid Research Center

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Robinson , founder and CEO of Nanobles Corporation and the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), has been operating a semi-large-scale Compassion Giveaway for families who have lost their SNAP food benefits. The giveaway repurposes unsold product stock from several of Robinson's trademarked hemp brands that never reached full distribution due to what he describes as "partner-related issues that were beyond my control, but none of that can stop me from the aged mission that started the industry in the first place - helping people."This compassion campaign has already provided over 400 relief products to 175 homes, sourced from Genevieve's Dream, Researcher OG, and Researcher brands – formulations originally intended for the hemp market – to individuals and families struggling with rising food insecurity. Robinson, widely known as The Researcher OG and The Cannabis Philanthropist, emphasizes that this is not a political act but a moral one.A Call to the Industry:"To everyone in the hemp and cannabis space – I'm asking you to step up," said Robinson. "We've built an industry on wellness, but wellness starts with compassion. Currently, families are losing their food benefits, and they're forced to choose between putting food on the table and keeping the oils and products that provide them relief. That's a choice no one should have to make. We all have aging inventory, returns, and samples that sit on shelves – those products can change someone's life tonight. I've proven it for years; compassion always finds its way back."The former large-scale compassion provider went on:"This isn't about politics or profit – it's about humanity. I'm calling on every brand, every grower, every manufacturer that claims to care about people to show it. Join me in turning stock that's gathering dust into relief that matters. Let's feed both body and soul. We can make this season about giving again, not waiting for someone else to do it. If you've got product that's aging out, don't write it off – ship it out. Together, we can remind the world what this plant and this community were built on – compassion."From Hemp to Health: Nanobles' Broader Mission:Robinson and Nanobles Co-Founder David Uhalley has shifted the company's focus from hemp-based products to Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical, and AI-driven health innovations. Nanobles Corporation now operates as a multi-brand wellness ecosystem centered on supporting the Endocannabinoid System – The Master Regulator – through non-cannabis bioactives and advanced formulations.Nanobles' expanding portfolio includes:**Get Balanced– nutraceuticals formulated from Robinson's ECS Balance protocols, set to change the way people view ECS Medicine**Nano Terps– nano-formulated terpene products for relaxation and clarity, bodily balance, and provide aromatherapy with healing**Nanobles- Aptogen infused chocolates, the flagship brand**Thermonoids, Genevex, Prevent, Nano, and Nano CFP– pharmaceutical IP focused on oncology and infectious disease applications - all five are on the market to be licensed.**Plant Chat– an AI research platform for plant medicine and ECS education that's coming soon, with an expected launch date before 1/1/2026**Tropical Topicals, Relaxation Recovery, Researcher, and Janeare part of the brand families that will advance next-generation wellness solutions, which they plan to develop or trademark-license in 2026, as well as PhytoMend, a healing product for Mother Earth.A Legacy of Compassion and Ethics:Robinson's reputation for philanthropy is well established. During the 2020 pandemic, he led a nationwide Compassion Giveaway, distributing over 100,000,000 milligrams of Cannabinoid Oils to more than 5,000 homes at no charge, with 25,000 products given away. Before that, he spent a decade as a compassion provider delivering Cannabis oils to patients battling cancer, epilepsy, and chronic pain across the country – work that earned him a spot among High Times' Top 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis (2021)."Genevieve was a Cannabis compassion patient herself before she became my daughter," Robinson shared. "Any partner that can't handle what true compassion requires gets flushed out fast. Giving away a bottle or two isn't compassion. Giving away a thousand when people need help – that's the standard we set."Robinson's goal is simple – turn aging hemp stock into hope. He is calling on hemp producers, brands, and distributors nationwide to donate their surplus inventory before it expires and join the movement to help families choose both wellness and food."I already know many won't have the Thanksgiving they planned," he added. "The least our industry can do is help families who need both food and relief. We all have aging stock – so let's put it to use for humanity.""This is inhumane," said Robinson. "Compassion is love – so we'll kick into gear and continue. We've already distributed over $30,000 in product, with recipients covering their own postage. We'd love to have industry partners in this, as I'm a one-person show when it comes to compassion and can move a lot of product to the people. The problem right now is that I can't afford what people truly need, which is far more than stock from three brands. I'm thankful today that two different partnerships fell apart as the stock allowed me to help a lot of people last week."Robinson's deep history that leads back to Legacy Compassion:Long before founding Nanobles™ or leading the Global Cannabinoid Research Center, which he established in 2018, Mike Robinson was known for something far simpler – compassion in action. What started as a small personal mission evolved into one of the nation's most extensive compassion programs. For over a decade, Robinson has given away Cannabis oils to patients across America, from cancer survivors and parents of epileptic children to veterans and people who had nowhere else to turn.He did the largest of all giving while fighting three separate Stage 4 cancers of his own. As California enacted Prop 64, which prohibited gifting, with its regulations in January 2018, Robinson's 'California Compassion' faded away. "It had to be by name, that didn't mean I had to stop giving, as we did the huge giveaway at the onset of the pandemic.""I planned on paving my way to heaven and being gone long ago," Robinson says. "But then I met a girl who stole my heart – Genevieve." That meeting changed everything. Genevieve was a young compassion patient who had severe autism and epilepsy. Robinson began formulating oils for her at a time when she had little hope left. Through that shared journey, their bond deepened – first as patient and caregiver, then as father and daughter. Over time, Robinson adopted Genevieve, creating what the world now knows as The Cannabis Love Story – a family born not by blood, but by compassion.The story became a beacon for families worldwide who found healing through plant medicine. It also solidified Robinson's belief that compassion is not charity – it's a moral responsibility. His work feeding and helping thousands through free oil programs long before legalization made him known as The Cannabis Philanthropist, a man who gave away the oils simply because people needed them.Today, that same spirit drives every act of giving within Nanobles and the Researcher OG's movement. The family that compassion built has become a Nutraceutical corporation founded on it – one that's turning kindness into its business model with Nanobles Corporation - an entity you'll be hearing a lot about in 2026."We plan on helping quite a few people once Nanobles gains its corporate funding and we build out our brands," stated Nanobles Corporation's co-founder and COO, David Uhalley. "I commend Mike for his ongoing work in providing people who are struggling to make ends meet with the oils they need so they're not having to buy them too. I understand the word 'broke', I sure wish others did better. There's a double-digit percentage of US households that run out of money in between paychecks, I know that I do."About Nanobles Corporation:Nanobles Corp is a California-based innovation company focused on Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical, and AI applications for Endocannabinoid System support. Its registered brands include Get Balanced, Nano Terps, Plant Chat, Prevent, Nano, Nano CFP, Genevex, Researcher, Relaxation Recovery, Tropical Topicals, and PhytoMendad more. Nanobles advances compassionate science and ethical business practices to create solutions that promote balance within the Master Regulator.For more information or to donate aging hemp stock to the Compassion Giveaway, contact info@nanobles.com or use the contact form on the ResearcherOG.com website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.