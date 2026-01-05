Lithosphere (LITHO) Expands Ecosystem Intelligence Layer to Accelerate Builder Adoption

Ecosystem intelligence and tooling for blockchain builders

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithosphere (LITHO), an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem focused on interoperability and automation, announced the expansion of its ecosystem intelligence layer to further accelerate builder adoption across the network. The enhanced intelligence framework is designed to improve how projects are discovered, contextualized, and supported within the Lithosphere ecosystem, creating a more accessible environment for developers building across multiple chains.The expanded intelligence layer introduces deeper insight into ecosystem activity by improving how applications, services, and tools are surfaced and organized. These enhancements allow builders to gain clearer exposure within the network while helping participants better navigate active projects and infrastructure. By reducing fragmentation and improving transparency, Lithosphere aims to strengthen engagement and long-term participation across its ecosystem.Lithosphere’s ecosystem intelligence layer is tightly integrated with its automated infrastructure, enabling smarter onboarding and alignment with network standards. Builders benefit from streamlined access to tooling and ecosystem resources, while users gain improved clarity into how projects interact and evolve within the platform. This approach supports Lithosphere’s broader objective of simplifying multichain development through AI-driven insight and automation.“An effective ecosystem depends on clarity and intelligent coordination,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By expanding the ecosystem intelligence layer, Lithosphere is creating a more intuitive foundation that helps builders adopt the network faster and scale with confidence.”The expansion of the ecosystem intelligence layer reflects Lithosphere’s ongoing roadmap to deliver scalable, AI-enhanced infrastructure that supports developer growth, network adoption, and sustainable ecosystem development.About LithosphereLithosphere is an AI-driven blockchain platform designed to enable scalable cross-chain applications and decentralized ecosystems.

