Levi Sap Nei Thang Released The Emmanuel Choir

Emmanuel Choir Album Cover By Levi Sap Nei Thang

Levi Sap Nei Thang released her highly anticipated song, "Emmanuel Choir," which is a 3:55-minute masterpiece focusing exclusively on a single word "Emmanuel.”

TN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levi Sap Nei Thang released her highly anticipated song, “Emmanuel Choir,” on January 4, 2026.

“Emmanuel Choir” is a 3:55-minute masterpiece focusing exclusively on a single word “Emmanuel,” that captures the essence of faith and unity through its repeated refrain.

This choir, known for its soulful harmonies and profound lyrics, presents a unique composition that centers around a single word—”Emmanuel.” The song is a powerful addition to the choir’s repertoire, reflecting her dedication to spiritual music.

“Emmanuel,” the choir aims to convey a deep sense of comfort and hope to its listeners, resonating with audiences around the world. This distinctive approach emphasizes the significance of the word in a contemporary context.

For choir enthusiasts and musicians looking to engage further with the piece, the staff notes is available for free download.

“Emmanuel Choir” is now available across major music platforms and streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

